Edinburg municipal judge mulls run for Hidalgo County District Attorney

Edinburg Municipal Judge Terry Palacios said he is planning to run for Hidalgo County District Attorney after his nephew, current DA Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., announced Monday he would not be seeking reelection.

Palacios, however, said he was not ready to make a formal announcement while still a sitting judge and hoped to clear the issue with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

“I do intend to run, I just can’t make an official announcement at this point because of the code of ethics,” Palacios said. “I’m just clearing that with the state of Texas to make sure I’m OK to announce while I’m still sitting on the bench.”

Palacios, who has served as a municipal judge for the city of Edinburg since 1994, said he wants to continue serving the public in a different capacity.

“Because of my experience, because of my integrity and dedication, I kind of want to carry on the torch that (Rodriguez) has put up there,” Palacios said about his nephew, the current DA.

“He’d be fair and impartial and I do want to carry that torch for him if possible, if the voters allow me,” Palacios continued. “I think the DA’s office is going in the right direction, I just want to make sure that direction continues.”

Rodriguez announced Monday he would not be seeking reelection in 2022.

If elected to replace him, Palacios said he would be guided by fairness and equality to both victims and defendants.

“In my court, everybody gets treated fairly, with respect, no matter who you are or what you are or where you come from or what income bracket you’re from,” he said. “Everybody gets treated fairly, and I think I could carry that on to the DA’s office.”