Edinburg donates fire trucks, equipment to Mexican sister cities

By
Erika De Los Reyes
-

EDINBURG — Hector Garza, director of firefighters for the city of Abasolo, Tamaulipas, smiled tenderly Wednesday as he opened the doors to the municipality’s newest fire truck.

He has an act of generosity to thank for the truck, which was desperately needed.

The Edinburg Fire Department donated fire equipment to two sister cities in Mexico — Abasolo, Tamaulipas and Valle Hermoso, Nuevo Leon — in hopes of helping them be better equipped in emergency situations.

For Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza, the donation of fire equipment is an act of kindness and solidarity that celebrates communities supporting one and another.

One of two vehicles is parked in front as Edinburg Fire Department donated equipment and two fire trucks to two cities in Mexico during a ceremony at Fire Station One on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

“With this much needed equipment firefighters in Valle Hermoso and Abasolo will not only be better equipped to handle emergencies and to protect their own communities, but they’ll also have the capacity to train and collaborate across the board, strengthening our collective ability to respond to crises,” Ramiro Garza said.

For Hector Garza, the donations from the Edinburg Fire Department will allow their firefighters to respond to emergency situations more effectively.

“It’s a relief for the town because we don’t have equipment over that and now thanks to Edinburg we’ll have something to help the people,” Hector Garza said.

According to Hector Garza, in Tamaulipas there is about a 100% need for assistance due to a lack of resources. In fact, he explained that their team is made up of about nine members that include the fire department and emergency medical services in Abasolo.

Jorge Ivan Mancha Esquivel, Valle Hermoso civil and fireman director, red shirt, smiles as he meets with city officials as Edinburg Fire Department donated equipment and two fire trucks to two cities in Mexico during a ceremony at Fire Station One on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

“The municipality doesn’t have the money to buy equipment,” Hector Garza said.

Hector Garza explained that the equipment was much needed due to the accidents that often occur on the freeway stretching from Monclova, Coahuila to Escobedo, Nuevo León.

“We have about 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) of federal highway with many trailers,” Hector Garza said. “There are many accidents because of the trailers.”

Omar Garza, the Edinburg fire chief, explained that the need was identified about two years ago when the two cities in Mexico reached out to the department asking if they had any equipment they were no longer using.

Jorge Ivan Mancha Esquivel, Valle Hermoso civil and fireman director, red shirt, and Hector Garza, Abasolo, Tamaulipas fire department director, look into one of the donated vehicles as the Edinburg Fire Department donated equipment and two fire trucks to two cities in Mexico during a ceremony at Fire Station One on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

“Chief Snider, our previous chief, had already started working out the negotiations with them so here what I did today was I kind of just finished off what he had started,” Omar Garza said.

The fire department donated a 2003 Pierce Engine to Valle Hermoso and a 1989 GMC Rescue Truck to Tamaulipas. Both cities also received Scott face masks and air packs, bunker coats and pants, gloves, helmets, boots, and Nomex hoods and Scott 4500 PSI Cylinders.

Omar Garza explained that if the equipment and fire trucks had not been donated to the cities in Mexico they would have most likely gone to an auction.

Fire protective gear fills the back seats of a donated vehicle as the Edinburg Fire Department donated equipment and two fire trucks to two cities in Mexico during a ceremony at Fire Station One on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

He was relieved that the department was given the opportunity to help out a neighboring community.

“It’s a real honor for us to donate these trucks to Mexico, after hearing those stories of the stuff they have in Mexico, this might be old to us but to them they’re so grateful to have this equipment,” Omar Garza said.

