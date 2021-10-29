Edinburg man gets 20 years for shooting common-law wife, killing unborn baby

A 28-year-old Edinburg man was sentenced to two decades in prison this week for shooting his pregnant common-law wife in the stomach more than three years ago and killing their unborn baby.

Jesus Abides Campos pleaded guilty Feb. 11, 2020, to manslaughter for the death of the unborn child and to aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member for “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Monica Treviño.

Court records indicate Campos was scheduled for an in-person sentencing Wednesday and those records show he was sentenced Friday.

Treviño, A McAllen police officer who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, used her dispatch radio that day to call for help. She told authorities Campos accidentally shot her when she walked in front of an assault rifle he was cleaning, according to an offense report.

During an interview, Campos claimed he “never heard the charging handle to the rifle go forward” and pulled the trigger on the AR-15, which had a loaded magazine, the report said.

In that document, investigators described Campos as “calm” and not showing “any nervousness after being involved in a traumatic event.”

Another officer, who heard Treviño had been shot, told investigators he saw the pair at a Tru Fit gym hours before the shooting and that it “appeared the two had been arguing or having a heated discussion,” according to the report.

Campos, who has 10 days jail credit, has been free on a total of $175,000 in bonds.

He had been scheduled for sentencing in April 2020, but like many others, the sentencing was postponed as the pandemic placed a hold on in-person proceedings in the court.

Judge Luis M. Singleterry, of the 92nd state District Court, handed down the sentence, which starts Friday, court records show.