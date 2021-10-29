Hearing rescheduled for former Weslaco ISD human resources director

The Weslaco Independent School District Board of Trustees took no action on former human resources director Melva Segura’s contract Thursday, although the board will revisit the issue next Wednesday.

The way Segura was hired and how she acted in the human resources department prompted significant criticism in a forensic audit released in September.

The district subsequently took steps to terminate the former human resources administrator’s contract.

Segura fired back with a lawsuit against the district before that could happen, disputing the findings of what her suit repeatedly called a “fraudit” and receiving a temporary restraining order that protected her job with the school system.

Although Segura originally sought monetary relief between $100,000 and $1,000,000 in a suit that alleged breach of contract and violations of due process rights under the Texas Constitution, an amended petition filed earlier this month narrowed that suit to a due process violation.

Segura’s attorney, Ric Godinez, requested the district provide him with additional documents related to the audit by the due process hearing, some of which he says the district wasn’t able to provide.

“That’s what delayed the Weslaco ISD hearing and why it’s being rescheduled,” he said Friday. “We’re finished, at least at this time, with the courts and what needs to happen.”

A judge dissolved Segura’s TRO Thursday and a board agenda for next Wednesday includes discussion and possible action on Segura’s contract.

“There’s gonna be a decision, I’m sure,” Godinez said. “I have no doubt they’re going to terminate her, that’s kind of what started the whole “fraudit,” in my opinion. So it’s a real shame, but the due process hearing’s an opportunity for her to clear her name and we certainly intend to do that.”

Godinez didn’t rule out further legal action after Wednesday’s hearing.

“She and I will regroup and I’ll advise her what potential claims she has, and then she’ll have decision making of where she wants to go from there,” he said.

The district’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Friday.