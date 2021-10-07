Suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Harlingen teen

Harlingen police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left one teenager dead and two others wounded.

Police say they received several calls at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night of gunshots fired at the 1600 block of Sam Houston Blvd. at the Sunshine Apartments.

When they arrived, investigators say, they found 17-year-old Christopher Angel Paredes, of Harlingen, dead at the scene. They also found two others injured. One of the victims was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The other victim walked into the hospital with similar wounds.

Police say they were looking for 19-year-old Phillip Michael Martinez as the suspect. He was found Wednesday night driving a gray Nissan sedan and was stopped at the McDonald’s on South 77 Sunshine Strip.

He was arrested and has now been charged with murder, a 1st degree felony; and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, also a 1st degree felony.

Investigators say they also linked 18-year-old Deann Ruiz to the case. She was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony.

Both teens were arraigned on Thursday by a Harlingen municipal court judge. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Harlingen Police at (956) 216-5940 and ask for Detective Yanez.

Martinez bond is set at $1 million for the murder charged and $65,000 for each of the aggravated assault charges for a total of $1,195,000.

Ruiz bond was set $17,000.

