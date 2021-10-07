Harlingen soldier killed in Fort Bragg accident

A Harlingen man stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., was killed in an accident this week.

The military said one person died and four were injured during an accident involving a military vehicle on Butner Road on the post at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Fort Bragg identified the victim as Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez, 30, who was assigned to the 108th Military Police (MP) Company, 503rd MP Battalion, The 16th Military Police Brigade.

“The last few days have been extremely hard for the Enforcer family, especially the 108th MP CO”, said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The 503rd MP Battalion is grieving as well, and we will honor Pfc. Hernandez’s life and service.”

The military said Pfc. Hernandez enlisted into the U.S. Army in August 2020. He served as a Military Policeman and recently graduated Airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. He was a native of Harlingen. He is survived by his parents, brothers, wife, his two daughters, and two step children.

Hernandez worked at Bert Ogden Harlingen Kia as a salesman. The dealership mourned his loss in a Facebook post.

“Today we mourn the loss of one of our very own, Patrick Hernandez. Everyone loved working with Patrick, his smile was contagious. Everyone at Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships is hurting today. We pray for strength and healing for his family and children. We offer our deepest condolences to the Hernandez family.”

The 503rd MP Battalion said will host a memorial for Pfc. Hernandez in the coming weeks.

