Cameron County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths

County health officials said Wednesday that seven more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes. Five of the reported deaths were not vaccinated.

The individuals were a Brownsville man in his 50s and 70s, a Harlingen woman in her 70s, a Harlingen man in his 60s and 80s, a Los Fresnos woman in her 40s and a San Benito man in his 40s.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,919, the health department said.

Also Wednesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 39 laboratory reports of COVID19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 52,442.

Of those new cases, two were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Palm Valley and San Benito, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 100 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 48,168.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Wednesday, 78.22% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 90.67% has received at least one dose.

In addition, 83.56% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.14% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.