Settlement reached in case of teachers having sexual relationships with students

A civil lawsuit filed against the Santa Rosa Independent School District and two former teachers accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two students has been dismissed.

According to federal court documents the case against Josue Arnoldo Cepeda and Isaac Ruben Flores and the district was dismissed on Sept. 10 after a settlement between Janie Doe and John Doe was reached. The amount of settlement is not listed in court documents, although the parents had sought $10 million.

Cepeda and Flores have been accused of engaging in sexual relationships with the student and her friend. Although the federal lawsuit against them is dismissed, the two former teachers face criminal charges in state court. Jury selection for Cepeda’s trial began Monday.

[email protected]

RELATED READING