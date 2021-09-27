Veterans Memorial wins College Success Gold Award

GreatSchools.org, a national nonprofit that promotes college enrollment and readiness, has recognized Veterans Memorial Early College High School with its College Success Gold Award.

GreatSchools added the Gold level distinction in 2021 to recognize high schools with a multi-year track record of preparing schools to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by the school having won at least two College Success Awards in recent years.

Now in its fourth year, the College Success Award recognizes public high schools across the country that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. It is based on state data on college preparation, enrollment and persistence. Veterans Memorial earned the College Success Award in 2020, positioning it among 1,770 high schools nationwide to earn the inaugural Gold Award.

“ We are extremely honored and grateful to have received this national recognition from GreatSchools.org,” Veterans Memorial Principal Linda Gallegos said. “This GreatSchools.org College Success GOLD award speaks volumes and also solidifies all the hard work, dedication, and commitment, set forth by our teachers, students, and the support of our parents.”

Gallegos added that despite two years of pandemic interruptions Veterans Memorial has adopted and upheld many best practices to support college preparation, including providing access to rigorous academic offerings, both in school and through extracurricular programs. The school identifies and supports students at risk of adverse academic outcomes at every grade level by providing more robust academic and college counseling, she said

“ We applaud Veterans Memorial Early College High School for consistently prioritizing a high-quality public education and putting students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. “Over the past two years, students, parents, teachers, and communities have relied on one another like never before. We congratulate and thank all of these individuals at Veterans Memorial Early College High School for their unwavering, ongoing pursuit of college success for all students.”

Community members can join GreatSchools.org in celebrating Veterans Memorial Early College High School on social media using #CollegeSuccessAward.

To learn more about the College Success Award – Gold and view the complete list of winners, visit https://bit.ly/3o42JbT.