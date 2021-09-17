McAllen school shooting threat deemed a hoax

McALLEN — School shooting threats at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday were deemed a hoax by local officials, who say there is no active threat at the campus.

Screenshots circulating on social media show a photo of what appears to be a rifle with the text: “Where (sic) coming memorial high school,” along with a separate image with a vague checklist.

A notice from the McAllen school district issued late Friday morning said district police officers became aware of the screenshots early that morning, investigated the threats and determined them to be a hoax.

“I would like you to know that, since then, a second screen shot of a potential threat to our school, was made,” the letter reads. “Our police have again responded. In both incidents, the students involved were not on campus.”

When asked about whether any arrests have been made regarding the incident a district spokesperson said the case is still under investigation.

“While both these cases have been determined to be hoaxes, please know that McAllen ISD always takes these matters very seriously,” the district’s letter reads. “Please note that activity such as this will result in severe school discipline and/or criminal charges for students. We appreciate our McAllen ISD Police Department for their quick response and we thank you for your patience and support.”