Walgreens has announced it will be giving out bonuses to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to reward them for the work they have been doing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-time pharmacists will receive a $1,250 one-time bonus while part-time pharmacists will receive a $1,000 one-time bonus, Walgreens stated in a media release. The bonuses will be paid in September.

Pharmacy technicians who are certified or become certified to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines will receive a $1,000 throughout a six-month retention period.

“We are always pleased to thank and reward our pharmacy team members for their exceptional dedication to supporting our patients, customers and communities, especially as they continue to play a vital role in leading the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts,” said John Standley, President, Walgreens.

Walgreens is also providing an incentive of $200 myWalgreens cash to any team member who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 30.

