Veterans Commission to release $4 million in regional grants

The Texas Veterans Commission will present grants worth nearly $4 million to 13 South Texas veterans organizations for direct services for the nation’s military servicemen and servicewomen.

The grants will be presented Tuesday on the TVC’s Facebook page at 2 p.m.

The funding comes from the TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance and will total $3,975,000.

Valley grant recipients and their services include:

– Cameron County Veteran County Service Office: A general assistance grant of $200,000 to help fund employment support services for veterans in Cameron County.

– Community Action Corporation of South Texas: A general assistance grant of $300,000 to help fund veteran homelessness prevention programs for veterans and dependents across 10 counties in the South Texas Region.

– Goodwill Industries of South Texas Inc.: A general assistance grant of $100,000 to help fund employment support services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in seven counties within the South Texas Region.

– Hidalgo Community Service Agency: A general assistance grant of $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans in Hidalgo County.

– Hidalgo County VCSO: A general assistance grant of $500,000 to help fund financial assistance services for veterans in Hidalgo County.

– Hidalgo County Veterans Treatment Court: A grant of $50,000 to help fund Treatment Court services for veterans in Hidalgo County.

– Tropical Texas Behavioral Health: Two grants totaling $800,000 to help fund financial assistance services for veterans and dependents across three counties in the South Texas Region and a veterans mental health grant.

– Willacy County VCSO: Two grants totaling $400,000 to help fund financial assistance services and Housing for Texas Heroes which provides home modification for veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses in Willacy County.

The South Texas grants are part of a larger statewide program providing 147 grants totaling $33.4 million.

[email protected]