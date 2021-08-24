Brownsville man faces multiple charges including evading arrest

A Brownsville man remains in police custody Tuesday morning following in arrest on several charges including evading arrest after he fled from police with a woman and a 3-year-old child inside his truck.

Robert Martinez, 32, is also charged with aggravated assault, abandon endanger a child and criminal neglect, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday as police were responding to a domestic dispute call at the 1400 block of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard. By the time the officers arrived at the location, Martinez had fled the scene and had taken the woman and the child using force, Sandoval said.

A lookout was placed on the white GMC truck Martinez was riding in and it was spotted shortly after at the 4300 block of Boca Chica Boulevard. Although the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, Martinez fled the scene and the officers followed him in their police cars with the emergency lights and sirens, Sandoval said.

The officers managed to stop Martinez’s truck at the intersection of Boca Chica Boulevard and Central Avenue, but Martinez at first refused to get out of the vehicle.

Sandoval said after repeated verbal instructions Martinez finally complied and got out of the truck and was taken into custody. The woman and the child were removed from the truck.

The woman received non-life threatening facial injuries. The child was not injured.

[email protected]