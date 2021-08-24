Backing the kids: McAllen police escort late officer’s kids to first day of school

McALLEN — Brianna and Ethan Garza’s first day of school at Jackson Elementary on Monday was bittersweet.

Both children had the full support of the McAllen Police Department, which formed a “Wall of Blue” Honor Guard under the school’s northeast canopy to honor their father, the late McAllen police Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr., who was killed alongside Officer Ismael Chavez in the line of duty last year.

“Our department … every law enforcement agency wants to help out the families, especially the children,” McAllen police Sgt. Gaston Balli said about the Garza and Chavez families. “We’re really here to help and support them in any way we can, so whatever they need we’re going to take care of them.”

As the amber sun peeked over the horizon in the early hours of the humid Monday morning, the McAllen officers lined up along the walkway to wait for Garza’s children to arrive for their first day of school.

Brianna Garza, now a second grader at Jackson Elementary, was visibly excited when she arrived with her mother Brenda Garza and her younger brother, Ethan, who’s just starting pre-kindergarten.

Both kids were already familiar and friendly with the officers, who have made it a point to be there for the family since their father’s death.

“We’re never going to forget the officers’ families, this is for Officer Edelmiro Garza’s children and the family members of Ismael Chavez, and we’re here to support them for as long as we’re here,” Balli said.

Garza and Chavez were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 3500 block of Queta Street in McAllen on July 11, 2020, when they were ambushed by a suspect who shot them before they could radio for help. The gunman later killed himself at the scene.

Garza, who was 45 years old at the time, had been with the department for nine years, while Chavez, 39, had served for more than two years.

“[Officer Garza’s] life is being celebrated today, so it was nice to have McAllen PD and our McAllen ISD Police Department here to welcome his children on their first day of school,” McAllen Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez said as he helped the school’s principal, Miguel Herrera, greet families as they arrived.

Brenda Garza said Brianna was excited to get back to the classroom. Ethan, who was entering his first year of school, was naturally a bit more reserved.

“She’s exactly like him, she’s really talkative, really friendly, she gets along with everybody,” Garza said about her daughter. “You saw her; she can have a conversation with anybody.”

Her late husband, she said, would be ecstatic to see his brothers and sisters in blue supporting his kids.

“The McAllen police officers have been very supportive of us,” she said. “With anything we need, they’re always there for us.

“We can always call them up.”