U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ramon Castro talks with his supporters over livestream Wednesday as he walks with fellow veterans to raise awareness of deported veterans on State Highway 4. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Photo Gallery: Marine walks from San Diego to Brownsville

By Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald - August 11, 2021

Nick Paz carries an American flag over his shoulder Wednesday as he and a group of veterans follow Ramon Castro down State Highway 4. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Veterans Juan Perez and Miguel ' MIke' Altamirano follow behind Ramon Castro Wednesday as they walk together down State Highway 4. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Supportive bandages wrap U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ramon Castro's feet Wednesday after finishing the last leg of his walk along the U.S.-Mexico border wall on Boca Chica Beach. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Ramon Castro holds up a sign reading '#walktheline' Wednesday after reaching the waters of Boca Chica Beach to finalize his walk along the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight the plight of deported veterans.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Veteran Paul Santillan holds up the sign '#walktheline' Wednesday after finishing the Brownsville leg of Ramon Castro's walk to highlight the plight of deported veterans on Boca Chica Beach. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)