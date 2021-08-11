Back to school: San Benito CISD students return to in-person learning

SAN BENITO — As school districts finalize their back to school preparations and summer comes to an end, students are starting to return to the classroom for a new year of learning.

San Benito CISD began its 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday with state-mandated, live, in-person instruction.

“On behalf of the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, administration and employees, we hope that you and your families have enjoyed a safe, healthy and relaxing summer break,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman said. “Over the summer, our employees, educators and support staff have eagerly been anticipating the new year.”

According to Carman, the administration is focusing on implementing programs that will address accelerated instruction for learning loss and the academic impact of lost instructional time.

“It felt great to see students in our hallways and classrooms again. Their smiling faces were priceless,” Carman said. “We are looking forward to student successes and the positive relationships between staff and students/parents.”

According to Carman, the school district has gone to great lengths to provide a safe learning environment.

Some of the school district’s efforts include — new desk dividers, daily temperature checks and wellness screenings for all students and staff, cleaning of high-touch areas and replacement of aging air handling systems districtwide for increased air movement.

Carman said San Benito CISD recommends wearing a face mask when entering and while inside all district campuses and facilities, and encourages everyone to continue following all other recommended health and safety measures provided by federal, state and local authorities.

According to the school district, the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) latest public health guidance indicates that school systems must exclude students from attending school in person if they are actively sick with COVID-19 or received a positive test result.

Additionally, TEA’s guidance states that parents of students who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19 are able to keep their students at home during the recommended stay-at-home period.

Carman said the school district is prepared to deliver instruction through remote conferencing to minimize disruption of learning if a student is unable to attend school.

According to TEA guidance, there are certain requirements that must be met to enable remote conferencing.

A student must have a temporary medical condition and the total amount of remote conferencing instruction cannot exceed more than 20 instructional days over the entirety of the school year.

Parents of students who meet the requirements of remote conferencing instruction are advised to complete the request form on the school district’s website, send the form with a supporting physician statement or positive COVID-19 test result to the campus principal and complete a technology form if applicable.

“We remain vigilant and mindful of the challenges associated with the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carman said. “Our guiding principles for every decision we make is to ensure the wellbeing of our students, employees, and families. Together, our community will emerge stronger than ever.”

To view the school district’s Return to School Plan, visit www.sbcisd.net/reopening.