San Benito woman dies from COVID-19

A San Benito woman in her 60s has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Monday. This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in the county to 1,686, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement on Monday.

Also Monday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 93 COVID-19 laboratory reports, raising the total number of cases reported in the county to 42,212.

The new cases include six children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 12 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 12 people in their 20s, 13 people in their 30s, seven people in their 40s, three people in their 50s and five people in their 60s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Olmito, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 38 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 39,686.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Monday, 63.77% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 75.06% has received at least one dose. In addition, 80.40% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 88.44% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs. texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.