Border brouhaha: Trump, Abbott visit to be met with excitement, protest

Excitement and protest await former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott — two Republicans whose political strategies on border security and immigration are aligning — as they are set to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten a lot of text messages and emails, like, ‘How do I get a ticket to the town hall?’ Is there going to be an after party?’’ Ross Barrera, acting chair for the Starr County Republican Party, said Monday.

Abbott invited Trump to visit the border where the governor is proposing the enforcement of strict measures similar to those imposed by the former president, a parallel Jared Hockema, Cameron County’s Democratic Party chair, said would please the governor.

“I’m sure he’ll be as happy as can be if you say he’s similar, but I think that’s quite our point, too, right?” Hockema said.

On May 31, the governor signed a proclamation declaring a state of disaster in 34 counties, including the Valley, due to the increase in migrants coming into the U.S. through the state. On Monday, the governor amended the proclamation to only include counties that issued declarations in support of the May proclamation, and excluded all counties in the Valley which oppose his plans.

One of Gov. Abbott’s most controversial parts of his plan proposes to arrest all migrants who trespass private property while crossing into the U.S. and incarcerate them for up to six months.

County judges, like Eloy Vera in Starr County, were concerned about the loss in revenue of housing migrants in county jails, while immigration advocates worry the arrests could lead to family separation.

Immigration advocates will, in fact, be meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the morning of Trump and Abbott’s planned visit, inside La Union del Pueblo Entero’s San Juan office.

“We need to unite and work together to protect our communities,” a video message from LUPE urged.

Advocates plan to protest the visit and the governor’s actions they feel attack border communities and dehumanize immigrants.

Others are frustrated with the damage to private property by migrants and smugglers who cut through fences or break them down during their journey north.

“People are just sick and tired of nothing being done. That’s what it looks like from the outside perspective,” Hidalgo County Republican Party Chair Adrienne Peña Garza said Monday. “So, President Trump coming here means that we mean business.”

Peña Garza called Abbott’s invitation a “very smart move,” because it capitalizes on the Valley’s political support for the former president.

Ties between Trump and Abbott were strengthened at the start of the month when the governor received an endorsement from Trump for his upcoming reelection bid — a move that the Starr County GOP leader does not feel is indicative of future support.

“I don’t think it’s a done deal, securing his nomination for governor. Republicans all over the state, we are regionalized and we think very differently,” Barrera said.

Republicans are set to gather Wednesday on 10th Street and Bales Road to wave U.S. flags under an event titled “Trump Border Rally,” a name that reflects the strong support for the former president who expanded the GOP’s influence in the Valley during the last election.

Barrera expects large shows of support for the GOP that he expects will send a loud message.

“So the idea that Hispanics are not with Republicans is going to be thrown out of the books,” he said.

The excitement is likely half-hearted, however.

“It’s more about President Trump coming over and not Gov. Abbott,” Barrera said after talking to multiple people excited about the event.

Though it may be too early to know the political effect of Abbott’s border policies, many have seen a clear alignment with the former president.

“Trump and Abbott are becoming more and more alike,” Hockema from Cameron County said.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union are also noting the resemblance.

“Also similarly to the Trump administration, we’re seeing these grandiose announcements; but, at the same time Abbott is fundamentally constrained by law and will not be able to follow up necessarily in the ways that his announcement might suggest,” Kate Huddleston, an attorney with ACLU of Texas, said.

Last week, the ACLU of Texas sent county judges letters advising them not to enforce the governor’s plan.

“The federal government is in charge of immigration policy, and Gov. Abbott is attempting to take over the federal government’s role,” Huddleston said. “So, I think in that way, what we are seeing is a fundamental disregard for the allocation of power that is similar to what we saw under the Trump administration.”

Abbott’s attempt at addressing a federal responsibility is interpreted differently by supporters.

“People are saying that Gov. Abbott jumped in for his reelection next year, but he jumped in where the federal government has failed,” Barrera said.

Whether failure or an issue of timing, both Valley residents believe the president’s visit will once again call national attention to the region, its needs and its voters.

“They cannot take us for granted anymore,” Barrera said.