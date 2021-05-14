South Padre Island offers tips for hurricane season

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — As we move closer to the hurricane season, this coastal city aims to spread awareness on how to prepare for these natural disasters.

South Padre Island city officials are reminding the public to plan ahead for this hurricane season, which is from June to November.

“We recommend that everyone have an emergency plan in place in the event of a hurricane,” SPI Fire Chief Jim Pigg stated. “What you do today could be what keeps you safe tomorrow.”

According to city officials, one of the challenges in preparing for a disaster is knowing how to access information on how to best prepare for hurricanes.

“Planning what to do in advance is an important part of being prepared,” a city press release states. “As a coastal community, we all play a part in protecting our residents, visitors and Island.”

City officials recommend households visit www.ready.gov/hurricanes and www.gov.texas.gov/hurricane to help prepare.

Those that live, own a business or own property on the Island will need a re-entry sticker for their vehicle to be able to return to the Island in the event of an emergency.

According to the press release, a re-entry sticker does not guarantee re-entry until emergency officials determine conditions are safe for return.

If a storm is within 48 hours of landfall, re-entry stickers will no longer be issued.

To view city forms and items required to get a re-entry sticker, visit www.myspi.org.

According to the press release, people should also keep the following things in mind when making their emergency plan — pets, food and water, transportation, communication plan, medication and first aid, important documents and property vulnerability.

“Awareness and preparation can reduce the impact of hurricane disasters,” the press release states. “Families, individuals and businesses who know their vulnerability and the actions to take to prepare to reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster.”