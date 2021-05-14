Good steward: Lions Club member celebrates 65 years of service

SAN BENITO — From the smallest project to the largest undertaking, Richard “Dick” Welch has been involved in just about every aspect of civic service in his community.

In honor of completing 65 years of service as a member of the San Benito Lions Club, Welch recently received a Milestone Chevron Award from the Lions Club International.

From helping raise funds to give scholarships to graduating seniors and gathering donations for the food pantry to helping kids attend summer camp, Welch has been devoted to helping the community since he became a Lions Club member in 1955.

“Mr. Welch is just an icon,” San Benito Lions Club member Rosa G. Garcia said. “He’s really a role model and our mentor.”

In addition to his time with the Lions Club, Welch participated in various organizations and boards in San Benito, such as the Chamber of Commerce, school board, city development board, housing authority board and planning and zoning board.

“It was a little bit of everything,” Welch said. “I tried to be a good citizen.”

As someone who was born and raised in San Benito, Welch said he felt motivated to do his part and help the community.

“It was awfully good to me and I just wanted to pay San Benito and the area back for being good to me and my business,” he explained. “I gained that desire to do these various duties from growing up and watching my father participate in all of these same boards and developments for San Benito and the surrounding area.”

Welch said he certainly appreciates the award and tries to continue helping the club as best as he can.

“Due to my age and eyesight, I’m sorry that I’m not able to participate actively in the Lions Club, Chamber or other civic activities because I certainly enjoyed it and got a lot of pleasure from it,” he said. “I’m glad to see that they’re still active, participating and trying to better the community.”

