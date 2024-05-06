One winner for Cameron County Appraisal District; two races head to runoffs

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There was only one clear winner in the race for newly created elected positions on the Cameron County Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Phillip T. Cowen had a resounding victory for Place 3 on the board of directors with 60.55% of the vote to Norlene C. Chamberlain’s 39.45% of the vote.

Cowen received 9,647 votes to Chamberlain’s 6,206 votes.

Meanwhile, Place 1 and Place 2 on the board of directors are heading to runoffs.

In Place 1, Bill Hudson received 32.46% of the vote while Alejandro Garcia-Moreno received 25.96% of the vote, setting the stage for the runoff.

Hudson received 5,225 votes to Garcia-Moreno’s 4,179 votes.

Erasmo Castro, who received 3,767 votes for 23.4%, and Jose Raul Davila, who received 2,926 votes for 18.18%, lost.

In Place 2, Ricardo “Ricky” de la Garza and Ruben Martinez are headed into a runoff.

De la Garza received 39.57% with 6,219 votes while Martinez received 28.06% with 4,410 votes.

Minerva Simpson, who received 4,123 votes for 22.24%, and Fernando Lazo, who received 963 votes for 6.13%.

The Texas Secretary of State’s website said the runoff will be on June 15.