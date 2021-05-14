1 more COVID-19 death reported in Cameron County

One more Cameron County resident has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Thursday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,641, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Thursday, the county reported an additional 15 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 40,789.

The new cases include one child age 9 and under, and one person age 10 to 19.

Two residents ages 50 to 59 were also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.