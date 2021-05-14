Sales tax shows huge jumps from last March

By
Rick Kelley - Valley Morning Star
-
MGN Online

Rio Grande Valley cities outshone much of the rest of Texas in sales tax revenues for March, indicating the bounce-back from the economic bite of the pandemic that began a year ago is continuing.

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for sales made in March, a 21.9 percent increase over a year ago.

Some cities in the Valley were significantly higher than the state average.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island led the way with an astonishing increase of 114.62 percent over the previous March, followed by Brownsville (up 51.83 percent), Harlingen (up 40.00 percent), La Feria (up 39.09 percent), Los Fresnos (up 33.49 percent), Port Isabel (up 32.52 percent), San Benito (up 29.49 percent) and Rio Hondo (up 23.48 percent).

In Willacy County, Raymondville was up 32.72 percent for March, and Lyford was down 9.66 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes reversed a months-long trend to post a gain of 82.76 percent for the month, followed by Mission (up 60.70 percent), Weslaco (up 44.80 precent), McAllen (up 41.52 percent), Pharr (up 38.38 percent) and Edinburg (up 26.65 percent).

Sales Tax Receipts

City                              March 2021                For the year

HARLINGEN                 Up 40.00 percent        Up 15.21 percent

SAN BENITO                 Up 29.49 percent        Up 18.86 percent

LA FERIA                      Up 39.09 percent        Up 28.84  percent

RIO HONDO                 Up 23.48 percent        Up 16.53 percent

PORT ISABEL               Up 32.52 percent        Up 12.71 percent

S. PADRE ISL.              Up 114.62  percent     Up 34.60 percent

BROWNSVILLE             Up 51.83 percent        Up 14.95 percent

LOS FRESNOS              Up 33.49 percent        Up 29.29 percent

RAYMONDVILLE           Up 32.72 percent        Up 27.96 percent

LYFORD                       Down 9.66  percent    Up 2.34 percent

McALLEN                     Up 41.52 percent        Up 11.32 percent

EDINBURG                   Up 26.65 percent        Up 15.14 percent

PHARR                         Up 38.38 percent        Up 18.42 percent

MISSION                      Up 60.70 percent        Up 31.86 percent

MERCEDES                  Up 82.76 percent        Down 0.68 percent

WESLACO                    Up 44.80 percent        Up 19.98 percent

Source: Texas Comptroller’s Office; allocations based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly as well as quarterly filers.

rkelley@valleystar.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR