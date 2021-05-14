Sales tax shows huge jumps from last March

Rio Grande Valley cities outshone much of the rest of Texas in sales tax revenues for March, indicating the bounce-back from the economic bite of the pandemic that began a year ago is continuing.

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for sales made in March, a 21.9 percent increase over a year ago.

Some cities in the Valley were significantly higher than the state average.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island led the way with an astonishing increase of 114.62 percent over the previous March, followed by Brownsville (up 51.83 percent), Harlingen (up 40.00 percent), La Feria (up 39.09 percent), Los Fresnos (up 33.49 percent), Port Isabel (up 32.52 percent), San Benito (up 29.49 percent) and Rio Hondo (up 23.48 percent).

In Willacy County, Raymondville was up 32.72 percent for March, and Lyford was down 9.66 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes reversed a months-long trend to post a gain of 82.76 percent for the month, followed by Mission (up 60.70 percent), Weslaco (up 44.80 precent), McAllen (up 41.52 percent), Pharr (up 38.38 percent) and Edinburg (up 26.65 percent).

Sales Tax Receipts

City March 2021 For the year

HARLINGEN Up 40.00 percent Up 15.21 percent

SAN BENITO Up 29.49 percent Up 18.86 percent

LA FERIA Up 39.09 percent Up 28.84 percent

RIO HONDO Up 23.48 percent Up 16.53 percent

PORT ISABEL Up 32.52 percent Up 12.71 percent

S. PADRE ISL. Up 114.62 percent Up 34.60 percent

BROWNSVILLE Up 51.83 percent Up 14.95 percent

LOS FRESNOS Up 33.49 percent Up 29.29 percent

RAYMONDVILLE Up 32.72 percent Up 27.96 percent

LYFORD Down 9.66 percent Up 2.34 percent

McALLEN Up 41.52 percent Up 11.32 percent

EDINBURG Up 26.65 percent Up 15.14 percent

PHARR Up 38.38 percent Up 18.42 percent

MISSION Up 60.70 percent Up 31.86 percent

MERCEDES Up 82.76 percent Down 0.68 percent

WESLACO Up 44.80 percent Up 19.98 percent

Source: Texas Comptroller’s Office; allocations based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly as well as quarterly filers.

