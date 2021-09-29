Valley Baptist urges importance of mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Valley Baptist Health System is raising awareness throughout the Rio Grande Valley community about prevention and treatment.

In addition to raising awareness, Valley Baptist Imaging Services is offering $99 mammograms throughout October to encourage preventive care. $99 MDSave vouchers are available all month by visiting: http://www.mdsave.com/mammo. It is important to note that vouchers purchased during the month of October can be used up to six months after purchase.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for more than one in three cancers diagnosed in the United States, making it the most common cancer among women, other than skin cancer.

“About one in eight women will be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer during their lifetime,” said Joey Govea, Director of Imaging Services for Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen. “It’s important for women to take time for themselves by making their annual visit to their doctor, maintaining routine self-exams and ensuring they are getting mammograms as recommended by their healthcare provider. While the COVID-19 pandemic led to many, many women delaying routine screening, it is so very important that we encourage everyone to not skip or postpone something as important as their mammograms.”

Early detection through mammogram screenings, increased public awareness of breast cancer and improved treatments have helped reduce the rate of death from breast cancer in the United States. Mammogram screenings can detect breast cancer when it is smaller and more confined to the breast, allowing the cancer to be treated more easily. Although there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer, early detection through regular mammograms can save improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

Govea said Valley Baptist Health System utilizes a full array of services related to breast health to help local women detect early signs of trouble and work with their healthcare providers to determine the best course of treatment.

“Valley Baptist-Harlingen and Valley Baptist-Brownsville are proud to offer the latest in breast cancer care through comprehensive screening services to include, 3D digital screening mammography, breast ultrasound and stereotactic biopsies,” said Govea.

As the community continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Valley Baptist continues to offer a number of safeguards to protect patients from the virus. Because conditions can often worsen if they are not addressed in a timely manner, it is important not to delay regular health screenings which include mammograms, said Greg Ruiz, Director of Imaging Services for Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.

“Women should not be fearful or apprehensive about resuming their health screenings,” he said. “We continue to provide our community with the highest quality of healthcare in the safest environment. We are taking patient safety extremely serious. On a daily basis we continue to care for patients that have conditions that make them susceptible for COVID-19 — we are able to accomplish this by putting in place very strict infection control measures throughout our hospitals.”

To learn more information on the signs, symptoms, and latest treatments for breast cancer, visit www.valleybaptist.net or www.cdc.gov.