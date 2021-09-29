Harlingen fires its city manager; names interim

HARLINGEN — Two weeks after firing City Attorney Ricardo Navarro, the city commission’s new majority fired City Manager Dan Serna after Mayor Pro Tem Richard Uribe accused him of failing to act on issues while Mayor Chris Boswell and Commissioner Michael Mezmar fiercely support his job record

During a loud, heated part of a marathon meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted 4-1 to fire Serna, appointing Assistant City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez to serve as interim city manager while they search for manager for the city’s top executive job.

During a PowerPoint presentation, Uribe accused Serna of failing to act on commissioners’ concerns regarding issues ranging from employee time sheets to leaking storage tanks while Serna stood up for the job he landed six years ago after working as a supervisor in the city’s top departments.

In accordance with Serna’s contract, the city’s bound to pay him a year’s worth severance pay based on his annual salary of $260,000.

About two weeks earlier, the new majority removed Navarro, who claimed they took the action after they didn’t accept his legal opinion.

