“Mixing Oil & Water” by Sheri Rundell and Dennis Grover, currently on display at the Upper Valley Art League, firmly demonstrates the artistic mastery of both artists. Consisting of thirty-one works in oil by Rundell and 30 watercolors by Grover, this extensive exhibition speaks of observational clarity and a heartfelt reverence for their subjects. The exhibition title describes the artistic duo rather than announcing a tricky technique.

Rundell and Grover have often worked together in workshops and their dual commitment to realism unifiesthis exhibit, but their rationale for subject choice differs. Rundell is committed to life.

“I like to paint life,” she explained about her esthetic leanings. “Living things.”

She meticulously explores diverse the worlds of animals, flora, landscapes, seascapes, and the human figure. A group of bison paintings hang across the room from a series of dog and cat portraits that capture the nature of the animals.

“Once Lost Now Found” depicts a trio of past stray cats eating together. Facing outward from the canvas, their facial details come into our focus and take us there.

“Animals — they come to life when I paint them,’ she added, I feel like I get to know them, I feel like they’re real. They make me smile and when I see other people look at them and smile, that melts my heart; it makes me happy.”

Looking at her other paintings also evokes positive feelings about the detailed beauty of the natural world.

Grover’s watercolors lean more toward complex still life subjects and man-made structures, but he also has figurative works here, as well as a watercolor of pet dogs, and some flora. While Rundell has been involved with art from her early years, Grover came into the field as a beginner after his retirement. With an engineering background and having no experience in the arts he joined the Upper Valley Art League and interacted with artists who helped develop his skills in watercolor.

There is a sense that he is still challenging himself regarding what is technically possible with the medium, as with his “Scroll and Peg Box” work, but he seems to have no technical barriers.

He shows several paintings that reflect an interest in history, ranging from architecture, spurs, and military service. “Crockett’s Spur” is one of several spur paintings.

“I have a collection of spurs,” he said, “and once I start on one, I’ll do several. It’s a series.”

The work “Kneel for the Fallen” takes on several watercolor challenges, but more importantly addresses a relevant patriotic subject that isn’t expressed often in paintings these days.

Most of the works are not grouped according to artist and some catch us by surprise. Each artist has occasionally played off the other’s subject matter as an exploration, allowing interesting comparisons. Grover’s floral “Pansies” demonstrate a watercolor translucency and shallow depth in contrast to the dramatic value range occurring in Rundell’s oil, “Sunflowers and Butterflies.” On the flip side, “Dance Hall Bound” by Rundell expresses crisply new Western gear ready to live life while Grovers “Tales of Texas” depicts a poetic memory of Texas life gone by.

The works in “Mixing Oil & Water” engage through the beauty and strength of the subjects themselves; their essence emerging through their relationship with the artist.

‘Mixing Oil & Water’ WHERE: Kika de la Garza Fine Arts Center, 921 E. 12th St., Mission WHEN: Through June 29 HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday INFORMATION: Call (956) 591-0282 or visit www.uppervalleyartleague.org COST: Free and open to the public

Nancy Moyer, Professor Emerita of Art, is an art critic for The Monitor. She may be reached at [email protected].