Valley Symphony guest pianist to host masterclass in McAllen

Valley Keyboards will present a masterclass with acclaimed pianist Tanya Gabrielian from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today, March 21, at Miller Recital Hall, 900 Harvey in McAllen.

The class is free and open to music enthusiasts, educators and students.

Gabrielian will perform George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F with the Valley Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the McAllen Performing Arts Center and at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

For information, call Valley Keyboards at (956) 686-4863.