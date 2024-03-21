Brownsville shooting suspect nabbed at the border bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville man was arrested Monday after his mother found his friend bleeding from the head in her backyard due to a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Geovanni Alexis Teran, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon after it was discovered that his 35-year-old friend was shot in the head.

At about 1:17 a.m., on Sunday, Brownsville Police officers responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Squaw Valley Drive regarding a person who had been shot.

Upon their arrival, the officers made contact with the homeowner who stated that her son, Teran, was hanging out with a friend in the backyard where she found him bleeding.

“The homeowner stated that as she was going to bed, she noticed that the victim was sitting on a chair bleeding from the side of his head,” the release said.

That’s when she rushed to the friend’s aid and noticed that neither her son nor his vehicle were at the location.

The responding officers searched for Teran and his vehicle, but they weren’t able to locate him.

The victim, who was still conscious, was transported to the hospital for the gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

He is currently in stable condition.

The following day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified Brownsville police that Teran was detained at the Gateway International Bridge.

He was then transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and later arraigned.

Teran was issued a $250,000 bond.