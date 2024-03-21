UIL Girls Soccer Playoff Schedule
Monday, March 25, 2024
Class 6A – Bi-District Round
Los Fresnos at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.
Mission at Harlingen, 6 p.m.
Class 5A – Bi-District Round
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
Class 4A – Bi-District Round
Port Isabel at Progreso, 6 p.m.
La Grulla vs Corpus Christi London at Raymondville, 6 p.m.
IDEA Riverview vs IDEA Alamo at Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Vanguard Beethoven at Corpus Christi Calallen TBA
Hidalgo vs Rockport-Fulton at Alice, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Class 6A – Bi-District Round
Brownsville Rivera at La Joya,7 p.m.
Edinburg North at Weslaco, 7 p.m.
Class 5A – Bi-District Round
Mission Veterans at Corpus Christi Veterans at Cabaniss Field, 6 p.m.
McAllen High at Edcouch Elsa. 6 p.m.
Harlingen South at Sharyland, 6 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at McAllen Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview vs Victoria West at Cabaniss Field, 7:30 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.
Class 4A – Bi-District Round
Vanguard Beethoven vs. Corpus Christi Calallen TBA
IDEA Edinburg vs Rio Hondo at IDEA Toros, 6 p.m.
IDEA Pike at La Feria, 7 p.m.