AROUND TOWN: Rio Grande Valley community events from September to October 2023

Editor’s note: This calendar is being updated periodically for the months of September and October 2023.

SEPTEMBER

16 Book presentation at McAllen Heritage Center

The McAllen Heritage Center museum of history and culture will host author Thomas Ray Garcia in a presentation about his book “The River Runs,” a short story collection about life along the Texas-Mexico border through the eyes of border dwellers, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at 301 S. Main St. in McAllen. After the presentation, the author will visit with attendees. Refreshments will be served, and signed books will be available for purchase. Garcia is a writer, educator, and entrepreneur from Pharr. For more information, visit www.thomasraygarcia.com. For more information, call the museum at (956) 687-1904, visit www.mcallenheritagecenter or follow on social media.

16 Taste of Mexico at MPL

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a “Taste of Mexico” program at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. in McAllen. Speaker, Lilian Mezquida, from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will discuss cooking with authentic Mexican spices, ingredients and recipes. Participants will receive free recipe cards, while supplies last. Registration is required by calling (956) 681-3000.

17 Valley Roots Series: José García

In 1933, Dr. José García, a country doctor from San Diego, Texas, buried about 500 American gold coins under his home. Sixty-nine years later, the gold coins were unearthed. McAllen Public Library and the Museum of South Texas History will host a program 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the auditorium at the library as part of the Valley Roots Series.

17-18 Get Healthy Mega Clinic

Free clinical services will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 18, at McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. The event will include medical, dental and vision services, and is first come fist serve with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. daily. For more information, visit facebook.com/gethealthymegaclinic.

19 Toastmasters Open House

Are you afraid of public speaking? Do you want to improve your public speaking skills and gain confidence at the same time? Come learn about Toastmasters and what it can do for you. Toastmasters Open House will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at The College of Health Care Professionals, 1917 Nolana Ave. in McAllen. The event will include tacos and door prizes. Register for free at www.alphatoastmasters.com.

21 Alfresco Weslaco marks Hispanic Heritage Month

Weslaco Economic Development Corp. will host Alfresco Weslaco – Music & Art on the Street, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and 16 de Septiembre, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, downtown on Texas Boulevard. The event, which is family and pet-friendly, will feature more than 90 vendors and live music by Jaime G and the Adels. Lawn chairs are welcome.

21 Black & White Awards Gala

Angels of Love will recognize the 2023 award recipients of the third annual Black & White Awards Gala on Sept. 21 at the Regency Galeria Event Center, 207 E. Ferguson in Pharr. Angels of Love will honor community leaders who embody their mission of preventing violence through its victim’s services, access to the justice system, and education for victims.

23 Bat Chat at MPL

Learn about the world of bats during the McAllen Public Library program “Bat Chat,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4001 N. 23rd St. in McAllen. Join speaker Patricia Ramirez from the Texas Master Naturalist South Texas Border Chapter as she discusses the bat species of the Rio Grande Valley, their eco-benefits and their habits. Call (956) 681-3000 to register.

23 Ride for Ovarian cancer cure

OCRA Heroes will host Ovarian Cycle Rio Grande Valley, a ride for an ovarian cancer cure, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at Trybe Cycle, 6100 N. 10th St., Suite G., in McAllen. Register by Sept. 2 to receive an event T-shirt at https://ocrahope.org/event/ocra-heroes-ovarian-cycle-rio-grande-valley-2/. Students age 16 and older can register at a discount by emailing [email protected] for a promo code.

27 Valley Roots Series: Hector P. Garcia

A program remembering and honoring Dr. Hector P. Garcia will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the auditorium at McAllen Public Library as part of the Valley Roots Series. Guest speakers will include Cecilia Garcia Akers, author of “The Inspiring Life of Texan Hector P. Garcia, and South Texas College Professor Elizandro Muñoz, who will both share the history and legacy of the late civil rights leader. A book signing and reception will follow.

OCTOBER

5 McAllen Tea Party meeting

The McAllen/Hidalgo County Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Denny’s restaurant, 401 E. Nolana in McAllen. The group is composed of Republican activists and precinct chairs, independents, and Texas grassroots conservatives. The meeting’s main topic will be discussion of the 14 Propositions on the Constitutional Ballot in November. Candidates will be given an opportunity to present their campaign issues. Many will order from the menu to offset the cost of the meeting room. Break bread with other conservatives and share your opinions of current events with like-minded individuals. For information, email [email protected].

9 Solar Eclipses Xing at MPL

Solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime rare event. Dr. Hyun-chul Lee with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Physics and Astronomy will discuss solar eclipses, safety while viewing an eclipse, and the upcoming 2023 and 2024 solar events at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in the Auditorium at the McAllen Public Library.

15 Sunday Book Club

Sunday Book Club will host a spirited conversation on the group’s latest read, “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in the board room at the McAllen Public Library.

ONGOING

RGVDA exercise and cooking classes

The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association hosts exercise and cooking classes. A cooking class will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays in McAllen, and a class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church. Exercise classes are held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in McAllen, led by Candace Foxx, an experienced trainer and knowledgeable in nutrition, and line dancing classes at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in McAllen. All classes are free, but space is limited. Call the RGVDA office at (956) 618-1900 to reserve your space. In addition, RGVDA will begin holding exercise classes at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Knapp Medical Center Conference Room in Weslaco. The classes are free and low-impact and led by Foxx. Call (956) 318-1900 to reserve a spot.

McAllen Stamp Club meetings

The McAllen Stamp Club hosts two meetings monthly at the Lark Branch Library, 2601 Lark Ave in McAllen, at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month and 2:30 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month. New members and guests are welcome to attend. Call Steven Kirpes at (956) 380-2930 for information.

Drug take-back program

Mission Regional Medical Center’s outpatient pharmacy has established a convenient medication take-back program for easy disposal of unneeded medications. A safe, secure drop-off location has been set up at the pharmacy, located on the first floor of the hospital in suite 101 at 900 S. Bryan Road. The goal of the program is to help reduce the risk of drugs in the home that can potentially harm children, teens or adults. For information, call (956) 598-7050.

TOPS meetings in San Juan

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibility) meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 211 W. First St. in San Juan. For information, contact Janie McCormick leader at (760) 877-7590.

TOPS meetings in Weslaco

TOPS No. 1694 TX Weslaco meets every at 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Iowa Ave. in Weslaco. For information, call leader Janice Williams at (956) 593-7854.

Blue Book

The Community Council of the Rio Grande Valley in partnership with Health and Human Services, offers the 2-1-1 Texas Program which provides Information and Referral (I&R) Services every day to thousands of people so they can find the help they need, free of charge. The Community Council is currently have a huge sale on the Health and Human Services Directory (Blue Book). The Blue Book price is $14 plus shipping for limited time only. The Blue Book included information on major non-profit and governmental agencies that provide services to the RGV. If you are interested in purchasing a Blue Book, send an email at [email protected].

Family Night at A&M Health

Texas A&M Health McAllen hosts Family Night events monthly to connect our community with medical providers, programs, and other resources. Guest speakers from various backgrounds are invited to give a presentation on a health topic in their area of expertise. Join every month to learn how to take control of your health and for the opportunity to win a raffle prize! This event is hosted virtually through zoom. For more information, call (956) 668-6300.

Weslaco Lions Club

The Weslaco Lions Club hosts meetings from noon to 1 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Valley Nature Center, 301 S. Border Ave. in Weslaco. For information, email [email protected] or call (956) 463-2959.

HUB City Toastmasters meet weekly

HUB City Toastmasters meet from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday at the Pharr Memorial Library, 121 E. Cherokee, second floor. Visitors are welcome. In these one-hour meetings participants learn and practice podium courtesies, public speaking techniques, introducing a speaker, presenting a prepared speech, responding to an impromptu topic and receiving and giving feedback, all in a supportive environment. To attend by Zoom, text your email address to (956) 781-3888. Contact www.toastmasters.org for more information.

Cinderella Pet Rescue volunteers

Do you love dogs and/or cats? Cinderella Pet Rescue has plenty of both needing attention. Volunteer to walk or bathe dogs, care for and play with kitties or puppies, or foster a loving pet in your home. Help is seriously needed, so fill out an application at www.cinderella-pet-rescue.org to make hairy-tail fairy tales come true.

PVAS community events

Palm Valley Animal Society hosts community events monthly at the Laurie P. Andrews Center, 2451 N. U.S. Expressway 281 in Edinburg. A Community Clinic is held the second Saturday of the month, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the clinic opening at 9 a.m. The event offers low-cost vaccinations and microchip services available for dogs and cats. For more information, call (956) 720-4563 or visit pvastx.org/communityclinic. A Pet Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of every month. For information, visit pvastx.org/petfoodpantry.

Veterans War Memorial cleanup

Veterans War Memorial of Texas in McAllen invites school clubs, organizations and groups looking to complete a community service project to assist in keeping the memorial beautiful as an honor to the veterans. For more information, contact Jan Hartzog at [email protected] or text or call (956) 605-3486.

Military Order of the Purple Heart

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 5077 meets at noon the third Monday of the month at Denny’s, 401 E. Nolana in McAllen. New members are welcome. For more information, call Commander Daniel Romero at (956) 776-8289 or Finance Officer Don Bocanegra at (956) 638-2024.

Open house at Cosmos Workspace

Cosmos Workspace in McAllen is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 1200 N. 10th St., Suite E in McAllen. The community is invited to attend the free event, which will offer complimentary coffee, free wifi and fun. The family event will include music, food, live painting, local artisans, local businesses, the indoor art gallery and Oaxacan Alebrijes. Join for a tour of the new coworking space, Wellness Zone with massage therapist Renee Koepke, learn about the coworking memberships for small and large businesses. For more information, visit www.cosmosworkspace.com.

Free art class supports sobriety

Hinovations Art Gallery is pleased to announce their accreditation and partnership with The Phoenix and invites members seeking support in their sobriety journey to sign up for free art classes. The free painting course meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Hinovations. The Phoenix is a nonprofit, nationwide organization. Since 2006, they have helped more than 42,000 people across America rise above addiction and harness the power of self-transformation. Persons seeking to participate can sign up by visiting www.thephoenix.org, click on First Visit and Enroll. For more information, contact gallery Director Raquel Hinojosa at (956) 309-8352.

RGV Railroaders Group

The RGV Railroaders Group meets for dining while sharing their rich “hands-on” stories of railroading. For information, email Larry Toerber at [email protected].

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of people who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive overeating. Anyone who wants to stop eating compulsively is welcome. There are no dues or fee for members, nor soliciting or accepting outside contributions. Call Joe at (956) 330-9971 for details about the 6 p.m. Monday meeting at St. John’s Episcopal Church in McAllen. For information about the 7:30 p.m. Thursday virtual Zoom meeting, call Carmen at (956) 884-9909.

Community Council RGV seeks volunteers

The Community Council of the Rio Grande Valley is looking for volunteers that can help respond to emergency/disaster related calls. All equipment needed for calls will be provided. This will be in an office space setting and remote from home. Mileage to the site will be reimbursed. Snacks will be provided. For more information and to schedule your service hours, email Delia Duarte at [email protected].

McAllen 311 app

The McAllen 311 mobile app is the official civic engagement tool to connect with the city of McAllen. The mobile app offers a quick way to submit a request for service, seek information, or provide comments to the city of McAllen. The service request is routed directly to the appropriate city department for immediate action. This means that your request will be responded quickly and efficiently, allowing you to check its status throughout the process, receive comments, and notify you the instant it is resolved.

American Legion Post 101 events

American Legion Post 101, 417 S. Cage Blvd. in Pharr, is open from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Activities include spaghetti on Wednesdays and chicken wings and meat draw at 5 p.m. Thursdays. Tejano dances are held Saturday and Sunday weekly. The activity hall is available for rent for weddings, quinceañeras, graduations or private parties. For more information and band schedule, call or text (956) 867-1680.

American Legion Post 37 events

American Legion Post 37 in McAllen offers its Legion Galley with a full menu. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The post is located at 1305 E. Jasmine Ave. in McAllen. For more information, call (956) 682-7841.

American Legion Post 408 events

American Legion Post 408, 4605 S. Business Highway 281, is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. CDC guidelines are enforced. For more information, call (956) 715-8657.

Catholic War Veterans events

Catholic War Veterans has reopened its doors for fun and dancing at 901 N. Slabaugh Ave. in Mission. Tejano Night is held from 7 to 11 p.m. each Thursday with music by Electro Band and a $6 cover charge per person. On Friday nights, DJ Roy Garza plays Tejano from 7 to 11 p.m. and a $3 cover charge per person. For more information, call (956) 583-5961.

Hidalgo County CASA volunteers

CASA of Hidalgo County are seeking committed volunteers from the community, who are 21 or older to advocate for a child’s best interest in court while they are in the foster care system. CASA volunteers speak up for a child in court. CASA volunteers are not a foster parent, but are a making a difference at a critical point in a child’s life. CASA is a nonprofit organization that plays a vital role in the lives of abused and neglected children in Hidalgo County. For more information on how to become a volunteer, call (956) 381-0346 or visit www.casaofhidalgo.com.

Valley Newcomers Club meets

Are you new to the Rio Grande Valley? Ladies, we are a club to meet new friends through fun outings and activities. Meetings are held the first Monday of every month. For more information, contact Jan Pippitt at (720) 854-4855.

Al-Anon meetings held weekly

Al-Anon meetings are held at 8 p.m. Mondays at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Iowa Ave., Weslaco. Hope for Teens Alateen for ages 9 to 18 years (closed meeting) meets at 8 p.m. Mondays.

TIFA-Rio Grande Valley Chapter support

TIFA (Texas Inmate Families Association)-Rio Grande Valley Chapter’s mission is to break the cycle of crime by strengthening families through support, education and advocacy. Meetings are held every third Friday of the month at Calvary Baptist Church, 1600 Harvey Drive in McAllen. TIFA also provides parole workshops as well as online resources for our members. If you or someone you know is affected by having a loved one incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) there is support in your local community. As a local member you can take advantage of monthly support meetings, speakers and assistance in navigating the web of having a loved one that is incarcerated. For information, call Iris Gomez at (956) 280-0951 or (512) 371-0900 or visit www.tifa.org.

Blood donations sought

A large number of donors is needed to help people in need of blood. Vitalant Blood Services, located at 1400 S. Sixth St. in McAllen, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Donors must be age 16 or older and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. For more information, call (956) 213-7512.

Local child support offices volunteers

Area residents are asked to volunteer their time at the Attorney General’s child support field office in Pharr. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to perform a variety of duties, including data entry, filing and assisting attorneys and child support officers. Individuals interested in volunteering should call (956) 992-7531 to reach Regional Outreach Coordinator Guadalupe Leal, who can provide additional information and arrange an interview.

Free yoga for veterans

Aum Yoga Studio will be offering a free yoga class for service members, veterans and their families on the second Saturday of every month at Aum Yoga Studio, 401 E. Filmore Ave. in Harlingen. If you are not a veteran, service member or family member of one, you can still attend the class and the regular yoga fee will go toward the Connected Warriors fund. For information, call Kathryn at (214) 883-2580 or email [email protected].

Tip of Texas Orchid Society

The Tip of Texas Orchid Society is currently part of the Texas Orchid Circuit, which enables us to bring a wide variety of orchid experts to South Texas, as well as, provide workshops on various aspects of orchid care. The Tip of Texas Orchid Society meets the first Sunday of each month (unless otherwise noted) at the Valley Nature Center, 301 S. Border Ave. in Weslaco and begins promptly at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about orchids and how to grow them in the Rio Grande Valley is invited to join; attendees are welcome to arrive early to preview our selection of orchids and supplies we may have for sale. For those who wish to become a member, the yearly membership fee is only $25. Find the group on Facebook at TOTOS Tip of Texas Orchid Society.

PSJA Bears class of 1957 reunions

The PSJA Bears Class of 1957 hosts monthly reunions. Events will alternate between dinner and breakfast on the second Saturday of every month. The dwindling “Bears of 1957” classmates encourage schoolmates from other 1950s Bear classes to join them in relieving memories of their high school legacies when they were young, and “the world was our oyster” and the future limitless. Contact any of the following for updates on locations in the PSJA/McAllen areas: René E. Alanis at (956) 358-7001 or [email protected]; Armida (Gómez) Garza at (956) 781-3232 or [email protected]; Tino Echeverria at (512) 779-8677 or tino.e[email protected]. Remember: “Once a Bear always a Bear.”

Duplicate bridge

Duplicate bridge is played at noon Monday and Wednesday at the Las Palmas Community Center, 1921 N. 25th St. in McAllen. For more information, call (956) 457-6607.

Party bridge at Las Palmas center

Party bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Fridays at Las PalmasCommunity Center, 1921 N. 25th St. in McAllen. You don’t have to be an expert, just enjoy the game. For more information, call (815) 564-2793.

Tech help at library branches

The McAllen Public Library hosts tech help by appointment at the Palm View branch at 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; Lark branch at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays at the main branch. The library can help with anything from using Facebook to formatting a Word document. Call any library branch to make an appointment or visit https://bit.ly/mpltechhelp.

Rio Grande Valley CAF hosts display

The Rio Grande Valley Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is proud to present its new display. Model designer Ronald Dickenson created and build a diorama depicting World War II air and ground battles. Visit the museum to watch Dickenson work on a D-Day Beach Landing exhibit, which is under construction. The exhibits are on display at the Port Isabel Cameron County Airport hangar, along with the Rio Grande Valley Wing’s WWII-era training aircraft. Also on display in the hangar are several vintage jeeps and vehicles from the 1940s era. The museum also displays many vintage artifacts and mementos from local WWII veterans. The museum is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, when many of the RGV Wing’s members are on site working on vehicles or preparing aircraft for flight when weather permits. Group tours are encouraged with fees and may be scheduled for any day by contacting David Christopher at (970) 397-4604.

Small-business mentors sought

SCORE “Counselors to America’s Small Business” is a nonprofit association dedicated to help small businesses to start and grow. The Valley SCORE Chapter is offering free and confidential advice to small businesses, either at the startup stage or already in operation. The organization needs more counselors with business experience to help local small businesses particularly in these difficult times. Retired or still working, volunteers will be offered challenging and satisfying assignments that utilize your skills. For more information, visit https://riograndevalley.score.org/volunteer, complete the form and submit or email your interest to Chapter Administrator at mail to [email protected].

Master Clothing Volunteers

The Master Clothing Volunteers are a volunteer group supported by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. The Master Clothing Volunteer Program is designed to develop leadership, entrepreneurship, and teaching skills using textile techniques and garment construction. Trained Master Clothing Volunteers work in their communities to assist youth, families, and community groups in learning how to buy, construct, and care for garments and create other textile items. Free weekly sewing classes are held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Extension Office. Find the calendar on the Hidalgo Extension website at https://hidalgo.agrilife.org/master-clothing-volunteers/.

Hidalgo County GOP

Committed to upholding Conservative values, the Hidalgo County GOP operates at 4900 N. 23rd St. in McAllen, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit www.HidalgoCountyGop.us.

McAllen Evening Lions Club seeks members

Would you like to give back to your community? The McAllen Evening Lions Club invites new members. The group meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays weekly at Rudy’s Country Kitchen, 209 W. Nolana Ave. in Pharr. With more than 40 Lions Clubs in the Rio Grande Valley and spread out over 200 countries, the Lions offer humanitarian work wherever there is a need. For information, call Lion B.F. Saldana at (956) 460-3661.

Mozna Chocolate Factory tours

Mozna Chocolate Factory in Hidalgo hosts public tours Monday through Saturday weekly, and private tours for groups of 10 or more. The factory, located at 115 E. Brazil Ave. in Hidalgo, also offers private chocolate-making classes. For more information or to make reservations, call (956) 429-3809 or send a message to [email protected].

Art Studio by Design club

Art Studio by Design hosts an art club meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. each Thursday at 3525 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The event includes shared snacks, art talk and creating at no cost. For information, call (956) 249-3534.

McAllen Lions meet weekly

Want to give back to your community? Join the McAllen Palm City Lions Club. With more than 40 Lions Clubs in the Rio Grande Valley and with Lions Club spread over 200 countries, Lions are doing humanitarian work daily. Members of the McAllen Palm City Lions Club meet weekly from 7 to 8 a.m. Thursdays at Denny’s, 401 E. Nolana Ave. in McAllen. Come join us or call PDG Jose E. Lugo at (956) 369-5200 for more information.

DAV hosts monthly meetings

The Disabled American Veterans, Raul F. Lopez Chapter 95 of McAllen, and its Auxiliary hold their monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Las Palmas Community Center, 1921 N. 25th St. in McAllen. All members and other eligible disabled veterans are encouraged to join us in serving the veterans of Hidalgo County and their families.

Empowerment course

Angels of Love is hosting Domestic Violence Empowerment classes for victims at 6 p.m. Mondays at 409 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen. There is no charge for the classes, which meets weekly for two-hour sessions for four weeks. The classes are offered on an individual basis. The 10-hour course features instructor-led group classes provided for victims of domestic violence and abuse. The classes are designed to help victims, survivors, and by: learning about the dynamics of intimate partner violence and what they need to do to stay safe and protect themselves and their children; learning how to make good decisions that can help create healthier, more harmonious lives; and how to live violence-free lives that will serve as a positive role model for their children. The “Empowerment for Victims and Families of Domestic Violence and Abuse” will conclude with a final individual session to create a safety plan. Angels of Love is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide abused and neglected women and children of the Rio Grande Valley, and their families with individualized services in a safe and loving environment in order to provide them with the tools necessary to meet their full potential. Angels of Love offers Family support services. For general information or to schedule an individual session, contact Angels of Love at (956) 972-0685, www.angelsoflove.love, like on Facebook, or email [email protected].

Blood donations sought

A large number of donors is needed to help people in need of blood. Vitalant Blood Services, located at 1400 S. Sixth St. in McAllen, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday by appointment. Donors must be age 16 or older and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. For more information, call (956) 213-7512. In Harlingen, visit 610 N. Ed Carey Drive or call (956) 216-8080.

Food handlers course

The Texas Food Establishment Rules require all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment. A food handlers course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services is being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Hidalgo County. “Food Safety: It’s In Your Hands” is scheduled for the third Thursday of every month starting at 6 p.m. at the Extension office at 410 N. 13th Ave. in Edinburg. This one to two hour course will now be required for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The certificate is valid for two years anywhere in the state. To register for the course, call the extension office at (956) 383-1026. Registration can also be done in-person the day of the course. The cost is $20 per person and must be paid in full before the course begins.

Retired senior program available

The Hidalgo County CSA Retired Senior Volunteer Program encourages any retired or semi-retired man or woman 55 years of age or older, to share their lifetime of talent, experience, skills and hobbies in community organizations and projects. Answer the call for volunteer service in local and national events by calling RSVP at (956) 316-2005.

Job Corps

Young adults ages 16 to 24 are invited to take advantage of formal vocational training at no cost through Job Corps, located in San Marcos. Opportunities to complete high school or obtain a HSE/GED is also available, as part of the program’s employability skills. Open enrollment is year round, and the program includes dormitory, meals, medical and dental attention as well as biweekly spending. Job Corps trains in multiple industries, including CNA, pharmacy technician, correctional officer, welders, electricians and more. Prospective students must attend an orientation to determine eligibility and suitability. For more information, visit https://gary.jobcorps.gov, or call Admissions Counselor Diana Medina at (956) 764-0151, or Admissions and Career Transistion Supervisor, Angela Torres at (956) 289-4531. Admissions offices are located throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

RGV Empowerment Zone program

The Rio Grande Valley Empowerment Zone “Victims of Crime Program” offers support group sessions to the surviving family of homicide victims. They are held every second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at 416 S. Alton Blvd., Alton. The groups are self-help and open only to persons that have lost of a loved one due to a homicide, manslaughter or negligent homicide. The support group sessions offer to support persons who survive the violent death of someone close as they seek to recover, to provide contact with similarly bereaved persons and establish self-help groups that meet on a regular basis, to provide information about the grieving process and the criminal justice system as they pertain to homicide victim, and to increase society’s awareness on violent crimes. For more information on the support groups, call Joan Garza at (956) 424-3276.

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle classes

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle offers classes at four locations across the Upper Valley. Learn how to establish a healthy routine and balance your diet and health. The program goal is to maintain or improve the health of individuals at high risk of Type 2 diabetes by preventing or delaying the onset of the disease and associated complications through education, screening and support staff. At Las Las Palmas Community Center, 1921 N. 25th St. in McAllen, a fitness activities and nutrition class is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays. At Alton Recreation Center, 349 Dawes Ave. in Alton, walking group and cooking class are held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and a walking group and fitness activities starts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At Mercedes ISD Family Engagement ACE Program, a fitness actities and nutrition class is held at 8:30 a.m. Monday. For information, visit www.nuestraclinicadelvalle.org.

Free Tai Chi on Saturdays

Nine Dragon Tai Chi, holds free Tai Chi sessions from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Saturdays at Weslaco City Park for all ages. For information, contact David Garcia at [email protected] or (956) 624-4519.

Polish American Club

Polish American Club of the Rio Grande Valley meets in Harlingen on the first Sunday of the month. For more information, call (956) 371-4917.

Valley Missionary Fellowship events

Valley Missionary Fellowship, 732 El Dora Road in Donna, hosts an event the first Saturday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. with food and fellowship. Bring a dish to share. All denominations are invited. At 7:30 p.m., a guest speaker will offer worship and ministering. This is a bilingual event. For information, call president Donald Naylor at (956) 376-7768 or founder Melvin High at (956) 464-4631.

South Texas UAW meetings

South Texas United UAW Retired Workers Council meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1426 S. Commerce St. in Harlingen. For information, call (956) 428-3555.

Palmview Lions Club

To join the Palmview Lions Club, contact PDG Enedina Vela, District 2-A3 Club Organizer, at (956) 458-9373 or PDG Juan Lopez, District 2-A3 Global Membership Team Coordinator, at (956) 292-6880.

Blue Sunday Brown Bag Luncheon

Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention’s monthly Brown Bag Luncheon is hosted from noon to 1 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at ChristianFellowship Church, 2201 Trenton Road in McAllen. Drinks and desserts are provided. For more information, visit www.bluesunday.org or call (956) 454-4531. Churches and local prevention agencies can learn how to make a difference through the organization.

Metaphysics teaching

“Healing the mind” teaching will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Christian Science Society at W. 10th St. and Texas Ave. in Mercedes. For more information, call (956) 681-5937.

Pay It Forward 316

Nonprofit organization Pay It Forward 316 is seeks volunteers and donations for a children’s home nearby in Mexico. For information, call or text (512) 787-0241 or email [email protected].

Weslaco Museum seeks volunteers

The Weslaco Museum is looking for a few good volunteers. We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Weslaco and the Mid-Valley. We have volunteer opportunities in the following areas: archives, documentation, outreach programs, field trips and tours, greeting and front desk support, exhibit preparation and collection preservation. If you are interested, contact the Museum at (956) 968-9142 or email us at [email protected]. We are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.