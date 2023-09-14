Murder charge against Mission resident who killed man in gunfight dismissed

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A charge of murder against a 43-year-old Mission man has been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office filed the motion seeking the dismissal for Juan Pablo Alonzo on Wednesday when he was scheduled for jury selection followed by a trial, according to court records.

Alonzo had been charged with the April 22, 2020 shooting death of Jose E. Ozul in Alamo.

Both men shot at each other at around 2:45 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Laura Drive after a verbal argument.

After his arrest, his attorney, Carlos A. Garcia, said during a court hearing that his client had been shot in his arm and leg.

Alamo police said in a probable cause affidavit for Alonzo’s arrest that everyone at the scene witnessed the shooting.

“Each witness was interviewed individually and all witnesses confirmed that a verbal argument ensued between the defendant and J. Ozul,” the affidavit stated. “Each witness confirmed that both subjects began to shoot each other which resulted in the death of J. Ozul.”

Alonzo, who works in the oil and gas industry and who had no prior criminal history, has remained free on a $100,000 bond since April 30, 2020.

Those bonds were closed Wednesday, records show.