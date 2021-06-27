Harlingen Happenings

By MARY TORRES

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Genealogical Society will host its monthly meeting today, Sunday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum, 2425 Boxwood St.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, there has been a change in today’s program.

After a short business meeting and a book review on “Deligencias de Reynosa (Legal Proceedings)” by Al Guillen, Ofelia Olsson, Vice President of the RGVHGS will present “Finding Grandma Grace – How to Find Your Elusive Ancestor.”

Many of us have run into “brick walls” when doing family history research and it’s very frustrating when you’re stuck and not able to go any further in building your family tree.

Mrs. Olsson, drawing on her own experience will present numerous methods and hints for overcoming obstacles in your research. Ofelia Olsson is the current Vice President of the RGVHGS. She is one of the society’s founders and served as its first president.

As president, she co-chaired the committees that planned the highly successful 2012 Annual Texas State Hispanic Genealogical and Historical Conference held at South Padre Island.

Ofelia is a retired teacher after having taught for approximately thirty years. She started genealogy research in her teens and has been researching for over 55 years. Ofelia is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists.

The meeting is free and open to the public. You can join the society or renew your membership for $35 and purchase books at the meeting. For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page.

MyHeritage.com is offering free access to all immigration and travel records through June 28. These records encompass 57 collections with 181 million historical records from all over the world.

They include passenger arrival records, naturalization records, border crossing, emigration records, passports, and convict transportation records. These records are great for genealogists and if you’re not a member of this fee-based site, don’t miss any opportunity to explore what MyHeritage.com has to offer.

Upcoming “Happenings” in Harlingen!

>> Downtown Morning Coffee

The popular and informational Downtown Morning Coffee is coming back on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 9: 30 a.m., The Visit Harlingen, Texas Office, and the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event at 311 E. Tyler Ave.

Come join the group for free coffee and conversation about Downtown Harlingen.

>> Market Days

Market Days will be held on Saturday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on historic Jackson St.

This event is sponsored by Downtown Harlingen merchants and features live music, food, antiques, locally created artwork, and more!

>> Harlingen’s Freedom Fest

Harlingen’s Freedom Fest will be held on Saturday, July 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd. Harlingen, TX.

This in-person event will feature special guests, Mark Chesnutt, Lauren Corzine, and the RGV Jazz Orchestra. There will be a Beer Garden, food and business vendors as well as a car show. The Fireworks Show will start at 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.