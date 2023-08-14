Edinburg woman drove 111 mph before causing fatal McAllen crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — A 29-year-old Edinburg woman pleaded guilty Monday morning to intoxication manslaughter for a crash that left one man dead after he was “burned beyond recognition” last year.

Angela Mia Villarreal appeared before state District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. and entered her plea.

Villarreal admitted to driving while intoxicated on May 5, 2022 and crashing into Agustin Molina Uribe’s maroon 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole where he died.

At the hearing, prosecutors alleged that minutes before midnight that day, Villarreal was driving at around 111 mph before rear-ending Uribe.

She was later taken to McAllen Medical Center where the blood drawn from Villarreal revealed her blood alcohol level to be at .19, which is more than twice the legal limit.

When asked by Ramirez, Villarreal said the facts were true.

Uribe was killed in the 9700 block of North 10th Street in McAllen where police found a vehicle “engulfed in flames” and Villarreal’s red Mazda 3 with “extensive” front end damage, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police that both vehicles were traveling northbound on the outside lane of North 10th Street when Villarreal struck Uribe from behind causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a wooden telephone pole, the affidavit said.

Police said that Uribe was “burned beyond recognition” as a result of the vehicle catching fire and was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m.

At the scene, Villarreal complained about pain in her wrists, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

She admitted to police that she had been drinking tequila at Oak Texas Bar and ‘76 Bar and Kitchen in McAllen before crashing into Uribe’s vehicle and killing him.

On May 7, 2022 Villarreal was released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

Villarreal is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.