Missing goat craze has Willacy County area on the hunt as rewards mount

Somewhere in the Rio Grande Valley there’s a goat wandering around, probably scared but completely oblivious of the furor it has caused the greater South Texas area.

According to the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair, a beloved goat affectionately dubbed “Rodeo Goat” has been on the lam — or rather on the run — for at least a week, inspiring the folks at the stock show and apparently a large portion of the business community to issue rewards for its safe return.

And the rewards began piling up once word spread on social media, making this quite the lucrative scavenger hunt.

“Need to find this little guy and want him back alive and well!” the stock show said via Facebook on Thursday. “He ran away from last weekend’s youth rodeo and has been on the run ever since.”

Since news broke, many including the stock show itself have offered various items to serve as rewards for Rodeo Goat.

The stock show is donating four season passes for the 2024 event and kickoff cookoff (yes, that’s a thing) that organizers are calling a “prize package.”

Los Gordos BBQ initially helped get the rewards started, and updates as to ol’ Rodeo’s whereabouts have gone Valley-viral, if you will.

“He was spotted this morning in the field on FM490 Before BCFS. Go get him!” the stock show urged via Facebook.

As far as the rewards, State Farm Insurance in Raymondville is donating six ribeye steaks from Chorizo de San Manuel.

In fact, here’s the full list of rewards for what the stock show is now calling “The Great Goat Race.”

>> Los Gordos BBQ — brisket and one slab of ribs >> K.O. BBQ — four bottles of lemonade and two tickets to the Texas Hunters and Sportsman’s Expo in McAllen >> Jr.’s New & Used Saddles & Repair — $25 Visa gift card >> Jud Savage — case of water and 18-pack of Coors Light, or sodas if you’re under 21 >> Arnold & Cassie Cortez — $50 gift card to Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen >> Willacy County Livestock Show — four season passes to the Willacy County Livestock Show and Kickoff Cookoff >> LCF4 Sweets Treats & More — two loaves of banana bread >> Hernandez’s Auto Detailing Services — free exterior wash >> Ramirez Roping Arena — $50 >> Glittery Bowtique — shirt and tumbler with “I caught the goat 2023” >> Texas Made — $25 gift card to Texas Made candies >> Meats & Sweets — two specialty coffees and two sweets >> Ruben-Yvette Ramirez “Team BUFFA” — 10 brisket patties for burgers (uncooked) >> STX Hooks — two full sub jerseys >> BeBe & Co. — $50 floral arrangement >> Salazar Farms — five square bales >> DRH Transport Services LLC — Yeti cup >> VTX1 — cooler filled with cold items >> T-Mobile — $50 gift card >> Mark R. Brown-State Farm — six ribeyes from Chorizo De San Manuel >> Pink Vaquita — two frescoes of your choice >> Yvette’s Hair Salon — $50 salon service >> JAC Leather Works — knife and sheath >> Wagon Wheel Country Store — $25 store credit >> Boot Co. — dinner for two >> AD Photography — photo session with or without the goat >> Quintanilla Dirt Yard — $50 Visa gift card >> 5×5 Brewing Co. — four cases of beer, for those 21 and older >> Chrismichaelsvanity Beauty Salon — free treatment and blowout

If you see or catch Rodeo Goat, contact the stock show via Facebook or by emailing [email protected] The stock show is located at 10520 Business 77 in Raymondville.