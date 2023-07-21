Ceremony honors Texas Boys State delegates in RGV following program in June

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Texas Boys State delegates participated in reflections presentation and certificates of recognition ceremony recently at Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Conference Center in Weslaco.

Commissioner David Fuentes, Hidalgo County Precinct 1, hosted the annual event with RGV Boys State Delegates & Bluebonnet Girls State Delegate Lilee Garza, parents, sponsors and elected officials state Sen. Morgan LaMantia, state Sen. Juan Chuy Hinojosa, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-34), state Rep. Terry Canales, state Rep. Armando Martinez, and Weslaco Mayor David Suarez, which presented RGV Delegates with certificates of recognition.

Special guests included Sharyland Pioneer High School Delegate Javi Lopez, 2023 candidate for governor, and Lopez family: Alexie Gonzalez, Weslaco High School Bluebonnet Girls State alum; Adrian Gonzalez; and O.J Esquivel, representing Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office.

Texas Boys State was held in June at the University of Texas at Austin.

The 2023 Texas Boys State delegates are

>> Brian de Luna, Weslaco East; >> Obed Alvarez and Isaac Santoyo-Rustrian, McAllen High; >> Ethan Hernandez, PSJA North; >> Julian Alvarado, Donna High; >> Damian Martinez, Donna High; >> Gabriel Enriquez, Donna High; >> Jacob Alexander Rebollar, Donna High; >> and Special guest Javi Lopez, Sharyland Pioneer High School delegate.

Bluebonnet Girls State Delegate Lilee Garza, Weslaco High School, was also recognized.

RGV Boys State Alumni Group Sponsors include: Fuentes, Weslaco High alum; Luciano Garza III; Weslaco High alum; Carlos Galvan, San Benito alum; Jaime Solis, Donna alum; Judge Kino Flores, Jr. (La Joya High alum; Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., Edinburg honorary sponsor; Dr. Dusty Luna, Edinburg North alum; Danny Vela, McAllen High alum; and Rudy Ramirez, San Benito alum.

American Legion Boys State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students. It is a participatory program where each student becomes a part of the operation of his local, county, and state government.

Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities, of a franchised citizen.

If you are interested in applying for Texas Boys State Delegate representing RGV Boys State Alumni Group, contact any of the sponsors. High school counselors are also available for application information.