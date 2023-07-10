Edinburg man faces intox manslaughter charge for bicyclist’s death

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 19-year-old Edinburg resident has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a fatal crash late Sunday night that left a bicyclist dead.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Tower Road north of South Trail Drive east of Edinburg.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a male bicyclist on Tower Road north of South Trail Drive and fled the scene,” the release stated. “The Chevrolet was located near the crash scene at the intersection of Alamo Road and Texas Road with damage consistent with the evidence found at the crash scene and observed on the vehicle.”

DPS troopers located the driver — Alan Nicolas Rios — near his residence.

The victim’s identity is pending release following the notification of next of kin.

Rios, who has been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center, had not yet received a bond as of late Monday morning.