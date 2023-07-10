Mission man dies after losing control of vehicle, going airborne

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning fatal crash on Sunday north of Palmview that killed a 22-year-old Mission man.

In a news release, DPS said troopers are investigating the one-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 5:45 a.m. on FM 2221 east of Bentsen Palm Road north of Palmview.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Rodrigo Rodriguez-Garcia, who was driving a white Acura TL, lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and went airborne before veering into a ditch and rolling several times.

“The driver was not secured by a safety belt and was partially ejected,” the release stated.

The preliminary investigation also concluded that alcohol was a contributing factor.