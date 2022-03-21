Mexican citizen faces weapons charges

An undocumented immigrant living in Santa Rosa faces federal firearms charges.

Juan Pablo Serrata, 46, was found in possession of two Palmetto State Armory rifles and one Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, a federal criminal complaint states.

Serrata on Monday waived his detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan.

According to the federal criminal complaint, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at the home where Serrata was.

The agents asked Serrata if there “was anything illegal within the residence,” prior to the search. Serrata stated there were only two A.R. rifles, the federal criminal complaint states.

The agents searched the master bedroom, where they found the one rifle inside a dresser drawer, another rifle by a nightstand and a handgun in the nightstand drawer, according to the federal criminal complaint.

Serrata was questioned about his residency, which revealed he is a citizen and national of Mexico who was illegally present in the United States.