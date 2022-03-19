MyRGV.com to launch subscription plan Tuesday

MyRGV.com — the website for AIM Media Texas newspapers The Monitor, Valley Morning Star and The Brownsville Herald — is launching a digital subscription plan Tuesday, March 22, providing readers with comprehensive access to content from three of the Rio Grande Valley’s premiere journalism institutions with a single online subscription.

For $9.99 monthly, readers will have unrestricted access to all news content on MyRGV.com, which is powered by the Valley’s largest and most experienced journalism team, reporting stories on matters important to South Texas.

“MyRGV.com’s new subscription model will allow AIM Media Texas to continue to produce quality news about the Rio Grande Valley and its people, as well as to tackle new endeavors,” said Adam Wratten, digital content editor for MyRGV.com.

Readers will be able to read a few stories each month before being prompted to subscribe to MyRGV.com. Some stories may also be available without a subscription, but not all.

If you’re already a print or online edition subscriber to The Monitor, Valley Morning Star or The Brownsville Herald, you’ll be able to sign in to MyRGV.com for unlimited access. If you need help signing in, call (800) 366-4343.

Subscribing to MyRGV.com will also include access to the online edition at no additional cost.

AIM Media Texas newspapers are award-winning publications with a long history of serving their communities. Readers are encouraged to continue to support local journalism by signing up at subscribe.myrgv.com.

“We believe the Rio Grande Valley values quality journalism, the kind that has been a force for positive change in our communities. AIM Media Texas upholds those values in its respective publications, and encourages Valley residents to support our mission to better these communities with our team of professional journalists,” Stephan Wingert, regional vice president for AIM Media Texas, said Friday.

“This is also unprecedented in that readers can pay for a single subscription and get online access to all our content from three newsrooms,” Wingert added.