Hidalgo County will be hosting a prayer service Monday morning in what is being designated as the first official COVID-19 Memorial Day in the county.

The service, which is being held in conjunction with DHR Health, will be attended by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez and the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.

“Two weeks ago, the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court declared March 21 COVID-19 Memorial Day and urged all residents of the county to take a moment on that day to remember those we have lost; to reflect on our community’s response; and to resolve to overcome the ongoing pandemic,” a news release read.

“March 21 marks the day that Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19, which occurred two years ago in 2020,” the release continued.

The Prayer Service will be interdenominational and will last approximately 45 minutes.

“While we recognize that the dangers of COVID are still out there, we must begin the recovery phase of this pandemic,” Cortez said in the release. “This should start with a remembrance of those in Hidalgo County who have died from this disease. But it must include prayers of healing for those of us who have survived.”

Since March 21, 2020, nearly 200,000 Hidalgo County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 4,000 residents have died from the virus.

The service will be available to a limited audience. The general public is encouraged to watch the prayer service online via a livestream feed to the Hidalgo County Facebook page.