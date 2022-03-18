RGV counties see 38 COVID-related deaths, cases dropping

Hidalgo County officials reported 25 deaths and a total of 875 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

For the first time this year, Hidalgo County did not report more than 1,000 cases for the week.

On Friday alone, officials reported 26 cases and four COVID-related deaths, half of which were unvaccinated, according to a news release from the county. Friday’s cases were the lowest reported cases of the week.

The deaths reported Friday included a Pharr man in his 50s, an Alamo man in his 60s and two men 70 or older.

Based on the data, 16 of the 25 deaths reported this week were of people who were unvaccinated. As of Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County stands at 3,871.

In comparison, health officials reported 24 COVID-related deaths, 17 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 5,670 positive cases during the week of March 7.

Of the 26 cases reported Friday, five were confirmed and 21 were probable. None were suspected.

Of the 875 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 374 were confirmed and 501 were probable. None were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in its COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Hospitalizations continued to drop this week, with officials reporting 63 people with COVID-19 were in county hospitals as of Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of one child. Moreover, 18 patients were in intensive care units, all adults with the exception of one child.

In contrast, county officials reported 79 people were in county hospitals at the start of the week. The majority were adults with the exception of six children. There were also 26 patients, all adults, in ICUs on Monday.

Hidalgo County also reported that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 6,150 people at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Originally, the infusion center opened at DHR Health in Edinburg Aug. 27 but moved to the new location Feb. 9.

The county’s total case tally is 195,007, of which 126,615 were confirmed, 65,231 probable and 3,161 suspected.

There are currently 425 active cases reported.

The county also reported 151 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 190,711.

As of Friday, a total of 1,020,249 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 824,436 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

In Cameron County, there were eight COVID-related deaths this week, in addition to 149 people testing positive for the virus, according to county data.

Only two of the eight COVID-related deaths reported this week were fully vaccinated, according to officials.

In contrast, health officials reported 21 COVID-related deaths, of which seven were fully vaccinated, and 269 people tested positive for the virus for the week of March 7.

On Friday alone, the county reported 20 people tested positive for the virus and a Brownsville man 90 or older as the only COVID-related death.

The COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County is now at 2,221.

Of the 20 cases reported Friday, officials said 13 were confirmed based on PCR testing and seven probable based on antigen testing. There were no self-reports from at-home testing.

Of the 149 cases reported this week, data showed 101 were confirmed based on PCR testing and 48 probable based on antigen testing. There were no self-reports from at-home testing.

As of Friday, 85.54% of Cameron County’s 5 years and older population is fully vaccinated, with 99.99% receiving at least one dose. Additionally, 90.25% of Cameron County’s 65 years and older are fully vaccinated, with 99.99% receiving at least one dose.