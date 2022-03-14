Hidalgo County COVID hospitalizations drop to 79

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 339 new cases Monday morning.

The five deaths include a McAllen woman and man, both in their 60s, a Weslaco man over the age of 70, and two men over 70 from undisclosed locations.

According to the county, two of the five people who died were unvaccinated. The five deaths raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,851.

The 339 new cases include 215 confirmed and 124 probable cases. There have been a total of 194,471 positive cases in the county, including 126,457 confirmed cases, 64,852 probable and 3,162 suspected cases.

The county also reported five new cases among students in county schools Monday. There were no new reported cases among staff. There have been a total of 16,589 cases among students and 4,825 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

There were 79 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 73 adults and six children. There were also 26 people in intensive care units, all of whom were adults.

The county also reported 453 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 189,667. There are 953 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 994,863 COVID-19 tests, and 799,594 had negative results.

Cameron County reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 88 newly reported cases of the virus Monday.

The two deaths were Brownsville men in their 60s and 70s, and only one of them was vaccinated. Their deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 2,215.

The 88 new cases include ​​65 confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 23 probable reports based on antigen testing.