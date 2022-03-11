A wind chill advisory will take effect at 3 a.m. Saturday, as a strong cold will bring cold winds to the Rio Grande Valley.

Wind chills temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees are anticipated across the RGV, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reported.

The wind chill advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. today through midnight. North winds of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

A gale warning has also been issued for the Laguna Madre and coastal Gulf waters. The gale warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. today until noon Saturday.

“Temperatures will quickly drop and windy conditions will ensue in the wake of the front, writes Laura Farris, an NWS forecaster. “Lows tonight are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s across much of the region, except for the low to mid 40s at the beaches. The combination of strong north winds and colder temperatures may produce wind chill temperatures (“feels like” temperatures) below freezing (20-30 degrees) across most of Deep South Texas late tonight into early Saturday morning.”

Dangerously large waves are anticipated in the surf zone with a high risk of strong rip currents.

The low temperatures tonight will be in the 30s with the highs on Saturday in the upper 50s and lower 60s.