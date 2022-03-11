McALLEN — During an event focused on honoring women in business, Raquel Hochman recalled Thursday having to buy a fake engagement ring to obtain respect from her male co-workers.

Hochman’s story was only one among many that were shared during the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Legendary Businesswomen’s Luncheon, a yearly event that honors three local businesswomen at the top of their industries.

This year’s luncheon honored Blanca Cantu, owner and founder of Cantu Special Events, Raquel Hochman, founder and CEO of Mego Afek USA LLC, and Natasha Del Barrio, CEO of the Bert Ogden Auto Group. The event was hosted by Monitor senior reporter Naxiely Lopez-Puente and held at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel in McAllen.

Hochman, a native of Venezuela who was raised by Jewish Argentinian parents, has been working in the oil and gas industry for 31 years.

She obtained an undergraduate degree in Architecture from the University of Texas at Austin, and also attended school in Barcelona where she earned a higher-level degree in Architecture History. She later earned a degree in Business Administration from IESA in Caracas, Venezuela.

While in Spain she spent three years working in an architectural firm. She described herself as always being a misfit and different from the people around her, so it made sense for her to go into a male-dominated business, she said. However, there were challenges when she took on a position with authority.

“I was working in Spain at the time and I was supervising construction work and I bought a fake engagement ring because I was tired of these men not respecting me … The only way I knew how to deal with their disrespect was to show there is a man at home waiting for me … It is a very sad testament of society that I felt that I had to do that. Fortunately the women today don’t have to resort to that because they have a voice today,” Hochman said.

Although the women agreed that in a predominantly male world they faced various challenges, they also agreed it motivated them to continue to persevere in their respective fields.

Del Barrio, CEO of the Bert Ogden Auto Group, earned both a Bachelors and Masters degree of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV).

She began working part-time at Bert Ogden Auto Group at age 15 while attending high school. She described getting the opportunity by being persistent and constantly calling until she was given the job.

After high school she entered the banking industry where she managed business portfolios for 140 automotive dealers. She later returned to Bert Ogden as the corporate strategist and in 2017 was promoted to CEO.

Del Barrio said her work has allowed her to reach out and open doors for future businesswomen.

“I felt I have had a taste of both sides, I’ve had a taste where there were no challenges based on gender-only opportunity and then a good look at the world where being a woman is a greater challenge,” Del Barrio said. “So, I really just thought I have a role and responsibility to offer that same set of opportunities to other women and a responsibility to talk to other women and tell them what I know and help them along.”

The luncheon, they said, gives women the opportunity to learn from others within their community and motivates them to continue pursuing their goals.

Cantu, owner of Cantu’s Special Events, has been working in the business for more than 37 years.

She said that although she always had an interest in design she did not see herself pursuing a career in that industry. That changed when a friend’s mother who owned a flower shop needed someone to take over the business.

Cantu took on the challenge and began to pursue a career in design.

“I want to tell everyone who is here, to not be afraid of anything. Do what you want,” Cantu said, adding that one is capable of accomplishing their goals, all it takes is self motivation. “Everything you want, you can obtain it.”

The chamber’s goal in hosting the McAllen Legendary Businesswomen’s Luncheon is more than an opportunity to honor women in business, but also a means for future businesswomen to hear from today’s leaders.

“We choose women in McAllen who have been in business for many many years and they are people who can give examples, who can give advice and who can be mentors to the women who attend,” said Gerry Garcia, the chamber’s vice president of special projects and government affairs. “Honor the women who have shaped McAllen … we need people to understand that women play a huge role in making the economy what it is, so we just feel that it is correct and right for us to honor them.”