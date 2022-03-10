Donna man indicted in deadly raspa stand shooting

An 18-year-old Donna man has been indicted for allegedly shooting three people, including one who died, at a raspa stand earlier this year.

The indictment charges Francisco Alejandro Castillo, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, with murder, attempted capital murder of multiple persons and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation began when deputies responded to the Lopez Drive Thru at the intersection of Trenton and Val Verde roads in rural Donna about 9:40 p.m. Jan. 12, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities found three men with gunshot wounds and a Mercury Grand Marquis with bullet holes.

The men were taken to DHR Health in Edinburg and when investigators arrived to speak with the men, they learned that 23-year-old Roberto Carlos Mendez had died.

In speaking with the survivors, authorities learned that the shooting took place at the raspa stand in the 600 block of Canton Road.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the raspa stand and learned that it had been rented to Castillo.

That video showed several people shooting at the victim’s vehicle, including Castillo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities arrested Castillo the following day and took three juveniles into custody Jan. 15.

Castillo remained Thursday at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $1 million in bonds for the charges.