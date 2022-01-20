More details emerge in deadly triple shooting in Donna

A probable cause affidavit has revealed more details about a shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

According to the affidavit, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lopez Drive Thru, located at the intersection of Trenton Road and Val Verde Road in rural Donna, at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Deputies found three three male subjects with gunshot wounds, as well as a Mercury Grand Marquis with bullet holes. The three individuals were transported to DHR Health in Edinburg.

When deputies went to the hospital to meet with the victims, they learned that one of them, 23-year-old Roberto Carlos Mendez, had died.

In speaking with the two survivors, deputies learned that the shooting took place at a raspa stand located in the 600 block of Canton Road in rural Donna.

Sheriff’s investigators descended upon both scenes and gathered evidence, including surveillance footage from the raspa stand. Through further investigation, it was determined that the property where the raspa stand was located had been rented to 17-year-old Francisco Alberto Castillo — also known as “Flaco.”

While reviewing the surveillance footage, investigators observed several individuals shooting at the victim’s vehicle. One of the individuals was identified at Castillo. The two victims and the property owner identified Castillo as one of the shooters when investigators presented them with a photo lineup.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Edinburg Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Thursday, Jan. 13. They also arrested three juveniles for their alleged roles in the shooting on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Castillo was charged with with first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempted murder with bonds totalling $1 million.