17-year-old, three juveniles arrested in fatal shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old and three male juveniles for their roles in a shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Edinburg Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to identify and arrest Francisco Alberto Castillo for the Jan. 12 shooting that left 23-year-old Roberto Carlos Mendez dead.

According to the police report, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 9600 block of Val Verde Road in Donna at 9:39 p.m. last Wednesday. When they arrived, they found three male subjects with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

“One victim stated that they were shot at by several males at a ‘raspa stand,’” the report read. “Deputies were able to locate a raspa stand at the 600 block of Canton Road. All three males were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. When Deputies arrived at the hospital it was learned that Roberto Carlos Mendez had succumbed to his wounds.”

Investigators collected evidence and reviewed surveillance footage from the 600 block of Canton Road that showed a drug transaction between those involved in the shooting. Moments later, the footage showed individuals shooting at the vehicle with Mendez, Victor Manuel Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo inside.

Castillo, who also goes by “Flaco,” was identified as one of the suspects who shot at the vehicle. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with with first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempted murder with bonds totalling $1 million.

The three juveniles were located and arrested Saturday in Edinburg. No other information was available about their charges.