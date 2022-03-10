The McAllen International CarFest is returning to the McAllen Convention Center this weekend.

Car enthusiasts and guests will have the chance to see over 200 cars, enjoy delicious foods and shop from local vendors over a three-day time span starting Friday.

The largest car show in South Texas promises a mix of 99 categories ranging from concept cars to classics and antiques to exotics.

Also included are Celebrity Vehicles, such as “Lightning McQueen and Mater” from Pixar’s Cars for children to enjoy.

This year’s special guests also include Batman, Spider-man and other superheroes who will be available for meet-and-greet sessions throughout the weekend.

Families will also be able to enjoy Slot Racing, RC Racing and playing in the arcade room.

Children 12 and under are allowed in for free, while adult tickets will cost $15 per person.

Veterans, senior citizens and first responders will be charged $12.

All proceeds from the show’s registration fees will be donated to Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics and the Classic Car Club of America.

CarFest will begin Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

And on Sunday, it will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.