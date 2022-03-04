McAllen police, TxDOT launch Spring Break safe driving campaign

In partnership with the Texas Department of Transportations, the McAllen Police Department and other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies are launching the Impaired Driving Mobilization Spring Break Campaign.

The campaign will run from March 4 through March 20 in order to promote safe driving with educational and enforcement efforts.

Authorities will increase its enforcement efforts during Spring Break in order to vigilantly seek out drunk drivers and other traffic violations.

McAllen police would like to remind the public to “Plan While You Can.”

They encourage the public to plan ahead for a sober ride, such as calling a taxi, using a ride share service, having a sober family member or friend drive or just stay where you are.

Law enforcement agencies remind the public that they and families would rather see a person reach their home safely than risk tragedy.