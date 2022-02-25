Hidalgo County COVID death toll rises by 40 this week

Hidalgo County officials reported 40 deaths and a total of 2,288 people who tested positive for COVID-19 cases over the last week.

It should be noted, however, that Hidalgo County did not release a COVID update on Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.

On Friday, officials reported 436 cases and seven COVID-related deaths, all of which were unvaccinated except for one, according to a news release from the county.

The youngest among the deaths was a Weslaco woman in her 30s. Others included a woman in her 50s whose location was undisclosed and five people 70 or older.

Based on its data, 29 of the 40 deaths reported this week were of people who were unvaccinated. As of Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County stands at 3,790.

In comparison, health officials reported 59 COVID-related deaths, 34 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 1,977 positive cases during the week of Feb. 14.

Of the 436 cases reported Friday, 354 were confirmed and 82 were probable. None were suspected.

Young adults in their 20s led the majority of cases with 96. Adults in their 40s were the next age group with 72 cases.

Of the 2,288 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 1,944 were confirmed, 342 were probable and two were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in its COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease this week with officials reporting 190 people with COVID-19 in county hospitals as of Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of 12 children. Moreover, 59 patients were in intensive care units, all adults with the exception of two children.

In contrast, county officials reported 248 people were in county hospitals at the start of the week. The majority were adults with the exception of 18 children. Patients in ICUs also decreased by Friday as officials reported 69 patients were in ICUs on Tuesday, all adults with the exception of two children.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 5,885 people at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Originally, the Regional Infusion Center opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27, but was moved to the new location Feb. 9.

The county’s total case tally is 164,859, of which 100,971 were confirmed, 60,716 probable and 3,172 suspected.

There are currently 824 active cases reported.

The county also reported 398 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 160,245.

As of Friday, a total of 885,977 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 720,725 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

In Cameron County, there were 35 COVID-related deaths this week, in addition to 763 people testing positive for the virus, according to county data.

In contrast, health officials reported 21 COVID-related deaths, five of which were fully vaccinated, and 1,316 people tested positive for the virus for the week of Feb. 14.

On Friday alone, officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 100 positive cases.

Only five of the 35 deaths reported this week were fully vaccinated, according to county data.

The COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County is now at 2,175.

Of the 100 cases reported Friday, officials said 78 were confirmed based on PCR testing, 20 probable based on antigen testing and two self-reports from at-home testing.

Of the 763 cases reported this week, data showed 552 were confirmed based on PCR testing, 199 probable based on antigen testing, and 12 self-reports from at-home testing.

As of Friday, 84.53% of Cameron County’s 5 years and older population is fully vaccinated, with 99.99% receiving at least one dose. Additionally, 90.09% of Cameron County’s 65 years and older are fully vaccinated, with 99.99% receiving at least one dose.